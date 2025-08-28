San Diego Gulls Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that individual tickets for the American Hockey League (AHL) club's 2025-26 regular season home contests are on sale now. The Gulls kick off their 10-Year Anniversary Celebration with their Home Opener on Saturday, Oct. 18 vs. the Henderson Silver Knights, with the fans in attendance receiving a Gulls rally towel and light-up wristband.

Individual tickets for games in the 2025-26 season start as low as $23 at the Pechanga Arena San Diego box office and as low as $28.75 including fees online per game. The Gulls will host 11 different Western Conference opponents at Pechanga Arena San Diego as part of their 2025-26 schedule. The club will play 64 games against the Pacific Division's other nine teams and eight inter-conference contests against the Rockford IceHogs and Texas Stars of the Central Division. The Gulls will have 25 home weekend dates, including 10 Friday and 10 Saturday games, and five Sunday contests. The Gulls will also play 22 sets of back-to-back games throughout the 2025-26 campaign.

The 2025-26 season will feature eight 10-Year Anniversary Celebration nights, celebrating the Gulls return to San Diego for AHL hockey back in 2015-16. Celebration nights include Oct. 18, Nov. 19, Nov. 28, Jan. 7, Feb. 25, March 14, April 1 and April 18.

The Gulls will host an additional 20 promotional nights on the 2025-26 schedule include Healthcare Industry Night (Nov. 7), Punk Rock Night (Nov. 14), Military Appreciation Night (Nov. 15), Black Friday (Nov. 28), Educator Appreciation Night (Dec. 5), Karaoke Night (Dec. 12), Winter Wonderland & Teddy Bear Toss (Dec. 13), 90s Night (Jan. 2), Gulls Fight Cancer Night (Jan. 16), Native American Heritage Night (Jan. 17), Star Wars Night (Jan. 31), Women in Sports Night (Feb. 4), Gulls Global Games (Feb. 14), First Responders Night (March 6), Aloha Night (March 7), College Night (March 13), Pride Night (March 20), Youth Sports & Gulliver's Kids Club Day (March 22), Mexican Heritage Night (April 3), and Fan Appreciation Night (April 18).

Giveaways include a Gulls trapper hat on Dec. 13, a Native American hat brought to you by Viejas Casino & Resort on Jan. 17, a USA-themed Gulls t-shirt hoodie on Feb. 14, a Gulls aloha shirt on March 7 and a Gulls sandless beach towel brought to you by Bill Howe Plumbing, Heating & Air on April 18. All giveaways will be limited to the first 8,000 fans in attendance. Please visit SanDiegoGulls.com/Promotions for the full promotional and giveaway schedule along with further information.

Tickets for all Gulls home games at Pechanga Arena are currently on sale through a Gulls Elite membership. Memberships can be purchased for as little as $614 per seat for the 2025-26 season (includes all taxes and fees). Gulls Elite Members enjoy exclusive benefits such as free parking, flexible ticket exchanges, a dedicated Account Rep, access to exclusive Gulls Elite Member events with Gulls players and coaches, Stella Artois Lounge access and much more! Fans can join the Gulls Elite Membership program or place deposits on partial-season ticket plans and group ticket experiences by calling (844) GO-GULLS or visiting SanDiegoGulls.com/tickets.

Gulls fans can secure their seat to their favorite promotional nights with a customizable Gulls Mini Plan. Packages include a 12-Game Pick 'Em Plan, an Eight-Ticket Flex Plan, a Six-Game Swag Pack or a Rock the Rink Six-Pack. Fans can visit SanDiegoGulls.com/MiniPlans for more information and to reserve their seats for the 2025-26 season.

Gulls group experiences are the best way to enjoy a night out with family and friends, entertain clients or host a team outing. Every group receives unique benefits including reduced ticket pricing, priority for premium games, scoreboard recognition, reserved group seating, and special discounts for Gulls hats and scarves. Fans can organize their group outing today by visiting SanDiegoGulls.com/GroupTickets.







