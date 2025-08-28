2025-26 Firebirds Season Focuses on Fan-Centric Gameday Experiences

PALM DESERT, CA - This is Firebirds Territory! The Coachella Valley Firebirds are providing fans the opportunity to experience game days with new, fan-centric offerings ahead of the 2025-26 season.

This season's programs and offerings are designed to provide greater flexibility and savings including:

Reduced Advanced Parking pricing

Pocket-friendly food and beverage offerings

Flexible ticket packages designed for a variety of fan lifestyles

Adjusted weekday start times and happy hour

"As we reviewed feedback from our first three seasons, we identified several areas where we could further enhance the fan experience by making some adjustments to our operations," stated John Page, Senior Vice President of Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds. "We dedicated time to creating improvements in key areas such as our sales program, food and beverage operations, parking program, and more. We believe these changes will resonate with fans and enable more people to access and enjoy Firebirds home games."

Parking just got easier during Firebirds' games at Acrisure Arena! Fans who purchase parking in advance via the ParkWhiz app can access parking in the general Main Lot for just $20, with rates increasing on the day of the game.

"Parking price was a primary area of concern for our fans so it was important to adjust parking costs for the new season, which will create a better experience for all fans," said Page. "Working with fans to help pre-plan their game day experience will allow us to better streamline gameday parking logistics."

To enhance the weekday game experience, the Firebirds will host 6:30 p.m. puck drop for games taking place Monday through Thursday. An earlier start time will allow fans the opportunity to participate in mid-week happy hour events throughout the season at The Oasis (formerly The Patio) starting at 5:30 p.m.

The Oasis will feature enhanced live entertainment curated for a comfortable al fresco pregame atmosphere and pocket-friendly food and beverage options, which will rotate throughout the season, allowing fans to experience new flavors year-round. Highlights will include $5 draft beer, $10 wine, a variety of menu items under $10, as well as combo meal offerings, pop-ups from local restaurants, and more. Additional pocket-friendly food and beverage items will be available at concession locations throughout Acrisure Arena for all hockey events.

The Firebirds remain committed to providing fans with membership and ticket options that fit a variety of lifestyles. From full season ticket packages and premium offerings to plans that provide greater customization across the season, there's even more ways to be a part of Firebirds Territory this season. The 2025-26 half season plans include a mix of theme and promotional nights, giveaway events, weekday or weekend games, $5 Beer Night, and more. In addition, an expanded offering of 9-game plans now includes three options that allow fans to experience a variety of events across the whole season inclusive of savings and membership benefits.

"We recognize that not every fan can commit the same amount of time or budget to the season, so it was important to develop other ticket packages that are inclusive of primary theme and event nights while also offering a mix of key match ups, community events and more as part of the experience," said Page.

With full, half season, and 9-game plans on sale now, fans can access premier seating locations, discounted parking options, exclusive member benefits, preseason experiences, and more! In addition, group tickets, offering special discounted pricing for groups of 10 or more, are also available.

Individual game tickets for the 2025-26 season are slated to go on sale on Tuesday, September 9 but the best way to get to get the most of your Firebirds' gameday experience is to become a Season Ticket Member.







