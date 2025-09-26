Moose Announce 2025 Training Camp Schedule

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the schedule for the team's 2025 Training Camp at hockey for all centre.

The Moose hold their first on-ice session Monday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. All on-ice sessions and events at hockey for all centre are open to the public. Media availabilities will be held following each on-ice session.

This year's training camp includes two exhibition games against the University of Manitoba Bisons on Wednesday, Oct. 1 (hockey for all centre) and Monday, Oct. 6 (Canada Life Centre). The Moose will also hold their Blue & White Intrasquad game on Sunday, Oct. 5 at Steinbach's Southeast Event Centre. Tickets for the Blue & White Game are available at tickets.steinbachpistons.ca.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, Sept. 29 - hockey for all centre

10:00 AM - Group 1 Practice

11:30 AM - Group 2 Practice

Tuesday, Sept. 30 - hockey for all centre

10:00 AM - Group 2 Practice

11:30 AM - Group 1 Practice

Wednesday, Oct. 1 - Exhibition Game - hockey for all centre

9:30 AM - Non-Game Group Practice

10:30 AM - Game Group Morning Skate

7:00 PM - Exhibition Game vs. University of Manitoba

Thursday, Oct. 2 - hockey for all centre

10:00 AM - Group 2 Practice

11:30 AM - Group 1 Practice

Friday, Oct. 3

Off day

Saturday, Oct. 4 - hockey for all centre

10:00 AM - Group 2 Practice

11:30 AM - Group 1 Practice

Sunday, Oct. 5 - Blue & White Intrasquad Game - Steinbach, Man.

2:00 PM - Blue & White Intrasquad Game - Southeast Event Centre

Monday, Oct. 6 - Exhibition Game

9:30 AM - Non-Game Group Practice - hockey for all centre

10:30 AM - Game Group Morning Skate - hockey for all centre

7:00 PM - Exhibition Game vs. University of Manitoba - Canada Life Centre

Tuesday, Oct. 7

Off day

Wednesday, Oct. 8 - hockey for all centre

10:30 AM - Practice

Thursday, Oct. 9 - hockey for all centre

10:30 AM - Practice

*All times subject to change

The Moose open their 2025-26 schedule on home ice Friday, Oct. 10 against the Laval Rocket at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets for the Home Opener, presented by Canada Life, are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

