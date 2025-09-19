Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose Launch Jets Kids Club

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose have launched the Jets Kids Club, an exciting youth membership program with exclusive perks including one-of-a-kind experiences, special discounts, and cool prizes.

The Jets Kids Club is the ultimate way for kids to be part of the action, grow their connection with the team and celebrate with the Jets and Moose all year long. The club is open to kids 12 and under and runs from September 2025 to July 2026 for both Rookie (free) and All-Star ($50) membership options. Both memberships include a welcome letter, an invitation to Mick E. Moose's Birthday Club, a subscription to a Jets Kids Club e-newsletter, discount tickets to a Manitoba Moose game with a Jets Kids Club event, and a discount on youth programming at hockey for all centre. The All-Star membership includes additional perks like a swag bag with exclusive Jets Kids Club merchandise and the chance to win a visit from Mick E. Moose to your classroom, birthday party or event.

Registration is open now with limited spots available. Parents and guardians can register kids online at winnipegjets.com/kidsclub or in-person tomorrow at Fan Fest presented by Ticketmaster, where they will also receive a limited-edition Jets and Moose player poster.

For more information or questions, visit winnipegjets.com/kidsclub or reach out to jetskidsclubinfo@winnipegjets.com.







