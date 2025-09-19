CAA Arena to Welcome BGHF 'Game on Gala' on November 22

Published on September 19, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators and Belleville General Hospital Foundation have already teamed up to present the club's 2025-26 preseason weekend at CAA Arena next month, and the excitement around that partnership is growing further into November as well!

The BGHF has announced that its 2025 fundraising gala will be held at CAA Arena on Saturday, November 22, 2025.

The home of the Belleville Senators (and hub of hockey in the city) will host the foundation's 2025 gala, with this year's theme - 'Game On'. The 'Game On Gala' will feature elevated "game-day" classics at rustic food stations, a sports game zone (including basketball shoot-to-win, hockey showdown, and rodeo bull challenges) with great prizes, and more. Guests will also be treated to a high-octane performance from the internationally renowned Montreal Rhapsody Orchestra, and the foundation will recognize a new member of its Oncology Hero Hall of Fame, showcasing an inspiring cancer survivor from our community.

"The BGHF and all Quinte Health hospitals are so important to our community, so we're really proud to be able to jump in to support and host one of the foundation's biggest events of the season," said Belleville Sens Vice President of Business Operations John Mathers. "CAA Arena will be the perfect venue to showcase this year's 'Game On' theme, and we can't wait to see it come to life to provide an unforgettable gala experience for the supporters who attend, while raising as much as we can for critical cancer screening equipment!"

"We couldn't imagine a better home for this year's 'Game On Gala' than the CAA Arena. The energy of the venue and the support of the Belleville Senators make it the perfect stage for an unforgettable night," said BGHF Executive Director Steve Cook. Together, we'll celebrate the power of sport, community, and generosity-all to advance cancer care right here in our own backyard. We're so grateful to the Belleville Senators for their partnership in making this event possible."

There are just 400 tickets available at $200 each, with all the proceeds going towards life-saving cancer diagnostic equipment at Quinte Health Belleville General Hospital. You can click here for more information or to buy tickets for the '2025 BGHF Game On Gala' or get the latest news and updates on the Belleville Senators to visit the team's website.

The Senators and BGHF preseason showdown (also featuring the Laval Rocket and Toronto Marlies) takes place from October 3-6, at CAA Arena, with the Senators opening the 2025-26 American Hockey League campaign on Saturday, October 11, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Sens open the home portion of their schedule a week later, on Saturday, October 18, against the rival Toronto Marlies.

The full 2025-26 Belleville Senators schedule is available.

Single-game tickets for the first-half of the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.







