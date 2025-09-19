Colorado Eagles Agree to Principal Terms of 40-Year Lease with City of Greeley

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have officially reached an agreement with the City of Greeley on the principal terms of a 40-year lease at a new arena within the Cascadia development. The agreement will see the Eagles take to the ice for the first time in Greeley when the AHL kicks off the 2028-29 season, with Colorado continuing to play its home games at Blue Arena through 2027-28.

"We are extremely excited to partner with the City of Greeley to become the anchor tenant at this world-class facility," said Eagles owner and CEO Martin Lind. "As we await the completion of construction, we are pleased to be able to continue to entertain our fans at Blue Arena, which has served as our home since our inaugural season in 2003-04. We will continue to provide the same outstanding experience that our fans have enjoyed for over two decades and are committed to making these final three seasons at Blue Arena our best ones yet."

The new 8,600-seat arena is the cornerstone of the Catalyst Project, an entertainment district planned for the west side of Greeley, near the intersection of Highway 34 and County Road 17. In addition to the arena's three additional ice sheets for youth hockey, Cascadia will also be home to a hotel & water park, conference center, restaurants, as well as retail space and housing.

During construction of the new facility, the Eagles will continue to call Blue Arena home, with the team slated to play every home game at The Ranch Complex in Larimer County through the 2027-28 season.

"The Colorado Eagles are more than just a hockey team - they symbolize community pride, perseverance, and excellence," said Conor McGrath, Ranch Managing Director. "We are proud of the foundation that Ralph Backstrom and the entire Eagles organization built here. Their ability to inspire youth to pick up a stick, lace up skates, and embrace the game is a legacy that will last for generations. As the Eagles take the ice at The Ranch for the 2025-2026 season, we look forward to many more memorable moments together and to continuing the legacy they have created."

