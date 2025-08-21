Moose Announce 2025-26 Promotional Schedule

Published on August 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose announced today the team's first slate of promotions for the 2025-26 home schedule. Single game tickets for the upcoming season go on sale today at 12 p.m. CT at moosehockey.com/tickets.

There's plenty to get excited about as the Moose open the 2025-26 regular season with the Home Opener, presented by Canada Life, on Oct. 10 when the Moose host the Laval Rocket. The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a Moose picture frame.

Multiple new promotions join the docket this season. Epic Fun Day on Nov. 29 ratchets up the fun to whole new levels for our young fans and those young at heart. Celebrate our francophone community with Soirée Francophone on Dec. 12. Embrace our Manitoban winters with the Winter Carnival on Dec. 20 and 21.

Returning favourites for the 2025-26 campaign include Fairytale Day (Nov. 2), the Team Poster Giveaway (Nov. 30), New Year's Eve (Dec. 31), Mini Bobblehead Giveaways (Jan. 2 & March 8), Minor Hockey Weekend (Jan. 31 & Feb. 1), Valentine's Day (Feb. 14), Super Hero Day (Feb. 16), Day at the Mooseum (Feb. 21), and Mascot Palooza (April 4).

Community involvement is always a crucial component of the Moose calendar. This season's initiatives include Project 11 School Day Games (Nov. 25 presented by Salisbury House & March 18), Hockey Fights Cancer (Nov. 22) in support of Camp Quality, the Teddy Bear Toss (Dec. 14), presented by Booster Juice, in support of Christmas Cheer Board, Follow Your Dreams Day (Jan. 25), presented by Scotiabank, in support of WASAC, and Autism Acceptance (Feb. 22) in support of St.Amant.

The Moose wrap up their home schedule with Fan Appreciation on April 12.

Stay tuned for even more exciting reveals as the season approaches.

Never miss an exciting promotion by adding the schedule to your calendar.

Ticket memberships for the 2025-26 Manitoba Moose season are available now. Visit moosehockey.com/memberships for more information.







American Hockey League Stories from August 21, 2025

Moose Announce 2025-26 Promotional Schedule - Manitoba Moose

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.