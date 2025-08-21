Firebirds TV's Gino LaMont Named Recipient of James H. Ellery Memorial Award for 2024-25

Published on August 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Coachella Valley Firebirds broadcast producer and host Gino LaMont has been selected as the recipient of the James H. Ellery Memorial Award for the 2024-25 season.

The James H. Ellery Memorial Award is presented annually in recognition of outstanding media coverage of the American Hockey League. It was first presented in 1964-65 and honors the late Jim Ellery, who served the AHL for 17 years as league secretary and publicity director until his death in 1964.

LaMont serves as the pre-game, intermission and post-game host on the Firebirds' local telecasts of every home regular-season and playoff game. He also produces all aspects of these "Hockey Night Coachella Valley" broadcasts, including creating rundowns, booking interview guests and researching the Firebirds, their opponents and the rest of the American Hockey League to offer engaging insights each night. LaMont has been a member of the region's media scene for nearly three decades, having previously served as news director at KMIR-TV in Palm Springs, and his extensive broadcast background and his passion for the Firebirds have helped educate the team's fan base about hockey and the AHL.

In addition to his work on Hockey Night Coachella Valley, LaMont serves as a brand ambassador for the Firebirds, participating in numerous events around the region each year on behalf of the team.

In operation since 1936, the AHL serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives and broadcasters of every National Hockey League organization. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 130 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.







American Hockey League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.