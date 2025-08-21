Penguins Reveal 2025-26 Promotional Schedule

Published on August 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' 2025-26 season will feature several new theme nights to join many popular, returning themes, promotions and giveaways.

Of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 36 regular-season home games, 27 will feature unique themes. Several games will include more than one theme or promotion.

When the puck drops on opening night, Saturday, Oct. 11, Penguins and their fans will celebrate the arrival of a new season with a rally towel giveaway for the first 5,000 fans to enter Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

The men and women of our Armed Forces will be honored at a pair of games, as the team celebrates Veterans Day with support from Workers For Warriors on Nov. 8 and Military Appreciation Night presented by MetLife on Feb. 21.

The Penguins once again host their annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, Dec. 13. Fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped, plush toys to the game, which will be tossed onto the ice after the team's first goal against the Providence Bruins. The toys will be distributed to local children in need via Operation Santa Claus, a private charitable organization operating at the Tobyhanna Army Depot. For the first time this season, Teddy Bear Toss Night will also double as a celebration of Special Olympics of PA presented by Step By Step.

The well-being of Penguins fans and family will be the focus of three theme nights during the 2025-26 season: Mental Health Awareness on Jan. 17, Crosscheck Cancer presented by Geisinger on Jan. 31, and "Go Red" with Geisinger Heart Health Awareness on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.

Fan power gets taken to a new level with the return of 28/22 News Fan Control Fridays. For every Friday home game, select domestic draft beers will be available for just $2 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. presented by Coors Light, and fans will have the opportunity influence the in-game activities, music, and overall atmosphere by participating in polls leading up to and on the night of the game. Postgame player autographs presented by Northeast Music Center will be held on seven of the team's eight Friday home games.

Furthermore, the fourth installment of the team's highly successful Community Series presented by Visit Luzerne County will take place on Saturday, Apr. 11. That night's team name and uniforms will be revealed at a later date.

Other popular theme nights proudly making a return for this season include Star Wars Night, Faith and Family Night, Tux's Birthday and Fan Appreciation Night.

The current list of promotions, themes and giveaways can be found on the Penguins' website at wbspenguins.com. This list is subject to change, and more promotions/giveaways will be added during the season.

Individual game tickets for all Penguins home games will go on sale next month on Tuesday, Sept. 9 at 10:00 a.m. via TicketMaster.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza box office, and by contacting the team's front office at (570) 208-7367.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2025-26 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Corporate partnership opportunities for the 2025-26 season and beyond are also available.







American Hockey League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.