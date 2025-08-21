Amerks Sign Savage to Two-Year AHL Contract

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Jason Karmanos announced today that the team has signed forward Red Savage to a two-year American Hockey League contract.

Savage, 22, embarks on his pro career after splitting his four-year collegiate career between Miami of Ohio University and Michigan State University (NCAA) from 2021 to 25. In 125 games between the RedHawks and Spartans, Savage totaled 28 goals and 40 assists for 68 points.

The Scottsdale, Arizona, native helped Michigan State earn the Big-10 Championship during his two seasons, which included the 2023-24 campaign when he skated in all 38 games and produced career-highs in all offensive categories. In his final season at East Lansing, he served as team captain, recording 11 points (5+6) in 20 contests before suffering a season-ending injury in January.

Savage was named Miami Hockey's Dr. Phillip Shriver Rookie of the Year in 2021-22 after finishing fifth amongst all RedHawks forwards with 16 points and tied for fourth in assists (10) in 35 contests. He also was named to the NCHC Academic All-Conference Team in 2022-23.

Before attending Miami of Ohio University, Savage registered 36 points on 16 goals and 20 assists in 40 games at the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2019-21, including one season under former Amerk head coach Seth Appert.

Savage, the son of former NHL forward Brian Savage, represented Team USA at the 2022 and 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships. Additionally, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward represented the U.S. at the World U17 Hockey Challenge in 2019.

Savage is also the great-nephew of Amerks Hall of Famer and six-time Stanley Cup-winning defenseman Larry Hillman, who spent six seasons with the Amerks from 1961 to 1968 and won the 1965 Calder Cup Championship.

Savage was originally drafted in the fourth round (114th overall) by Detroit in the 2021 NHL Draft

