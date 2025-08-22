Penguins Hire Ethan O'Rourke as Video Coach

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have hired Ethan O'Rourke as video coach. O'Rourke joins head coach Kirk MacDonald's staff along with assistant coaches Nick Luukko and Brad Malone, as well as goaltending coach Kain Tisi.

O'Rourke comes to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League. O'Rourke became video coach for the Frontenacs in 2021-22, then was promoted to assistant general manager partway through the 2022-23 season.

O'Rourke, 26, has also worked extensively with Hockey Canada at various international events. He was on Canada's staff while the team secured a gold medal at the 2024 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, a squad that included Penguins prospects Benjamin Kindel, Peyton Kettles and Quinn Beauchesne. Earlier this summer, he was announced as video coach for Canada at the upcoming 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

