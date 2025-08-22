Phantoms Announce 2025-26 Promotions and Theme Nights

Published on August 22, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are thrilled to unveil a jam-packed lineup of promotions and theme nights for the 2025-26 season!

From the return of fan-favorite theme nights to can't-miss giveaways and brand-new experiences, the upcoming season is set to bring nonstop fun and entertainment for fans of all ages. Be a part of the excitement by securing your tickets NOW, only available in advance through purchase of a Phantoms Premier Membership or Partial Plan Package. Single-game tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday, September 8.

Mark your calendar as the Phantoms begin the regular season at PPL Center with a Rally Towel Giveaway for the first 5,000 fans when they host the Belleville Senators on Saturday, October 11 for Opening Night. The Opening Weekend festivities continue on Sunday, October 12 with a Phantoms Trading Cards Giveaway as the in-state rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins visit Lehigh Valley for a playoff rematch.

Add another essential gameday piece to your closet with a Phantoms Ball Cap presented by Service Electric on Saturday, November 8, perfect for showing off your Phantoms pride all season-long.

Heroes (and villains) unite when Phan Con once again takes over PPL Center on Saturday, November 15! Grab your cape, channel your inner fandom, and assemble your squad as the Phantoms clash with their longtime nemesis, the Hershey Bears, on a night celebrating everything pop culture.

Kick off the holiday season in style with everyone's favorite Puck-Nosed Pladottle during meLVin's Holiday Party on Saturday, December 6. Fans can take part in holiday-themed activities around the concourse while the first 2,500 children ages 14-and-under will receive a meLVin Youth Knit Hat presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital, now part of Jefferson Health!

More giveaways roll into the new year starting on Sunday, February 1 with a meLVin Youth Jersey for the first 2,500 children ages 14-and-under before the race to the gold ignites during Winter Games Weekend on February 14 and 15. Players will wear specialty warm-up jerseys in celebration of the world's best athletes competing on the international stage.

Other returning theme nights on tap for the upcoming season include Haunted on Hamilton for meLVin's annual costume party (October 24), Gritty Night (November 29), the annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Big Woody's (December 20), New Year's Eve with a special new start time at 3PM for a family-friendly celebration (December 31), meLVin's Birthday Party (March 1), Hockey is for Everyone (March 27), Star Wars Night (April 4), Kids Takeover (April 12), and more!

Plus, one of Lehigh Valley's most talked about promotions is BACK for a fifth season-jam out to live music every Saturday night as a part of Saturday Night Hockey Live! Additionally, fans can also enjoy $1 Hot Dogs presented by Berks every first Friday home game each month.

The excitement is far from over...stay tuned for even more epic theme nights and exclusive fan experiences still to be announced later!

PHANTOMS 2025-26 PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE:

Saturday, October 11, 2025 (7:05) - Opening Night, Rally Towel Giveaway (5,000)

Sunday, October 12, 2025 (3:05) - Phantoms Player Trading Cards Giveaway

Friday, October 24, 2025 (7:05) - Haunted on Hamilton, meLVin's Costume Party

Saturday, November 8, 2025 (7:05) - Phantoms Ball Cap presented by Service Electric (5,000)

Saturday, November 15, 2025 (7:05) - Phan Con

Wednesday, November 19, 2025 (7:05) - Military Appreciation Night

Saturday, November 29, 2025 (7:05) - Gritty Night

Saturday, December 6, 2025 (7:05) - meLVin's Holiday Party + meLVin Youth Knit Hat Giveaway presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital, now part of Jefferson Health (2,500, ages 14-and-under)

Saturday, December 20, 2025 (7:05) - Teddy Bear Toss presented by Big Woody's

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 (3:05) - New Year's Eve

Sunday, February 1, 2026 (3:05) - meLVin Youth Jersey Giveaway (2,500, ages 14-and-under)

Saturday, February 14, 2026 (7:05) / Sunday, February 15, 2026 (3:05) - Winter Games Weekend

Sunday, March 1, 2026 (3:05) - meLVin's Birthday Party

Friday, March 27, 2026 (7:05) - Hockey is for Everyone

Saturday, April 4, 2026 (7:05) - Star Wars Night

Sunday, April 12, 2026 (3:05) - Kids Takeover







American Hockey League Stories from August 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.