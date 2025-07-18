Wolves Unite with Vitalant for Life-Saving Blood Drive

July 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, Ill. - While the hockey season may be on pause for the summer, the Chicago Wolves aren't taking a break when it comes to giving back.

Vitalant and the Wolves are partnering for a special blood drive to support patients in local hospitals. The drive will be held Wednesday, July 23 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. in the Skyline Room at Allstate Arena (10351 Lunt Avenue, Rosemont, IL 60018).

Donors who roll up a sleeve will not only help save lives but also walk away with some incredible Wolves swag, including:

Two Chicago Wolves ticket vouchers

A 2025 Summer Tank Top

A pair of Wolves-branded sunglasses

An entry into a drawing for an autographed Chicago Wolves jersey

Plus, all donors will be automatically entered for a chance to win up to $30,000 toward the purchase of a car. For full details, visit vitalant.org/CarGiveaway.

Adding to the fun, Skates, the beloved Wolves mascot, will be on hand to take photos and cheer on our generous donors.

Appointments are highly recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, visit vitalant.org/wolves.







