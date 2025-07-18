Admirals to Play Outdoor Game on January 23

July 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that they will play in the Iowa Wild Outdoor Classic on Friday, January 23rd in Hastings, MN in conjunction with Hockey Day Minnesota, presented by United Health Care.

The Admirals and Wild will square-off at 5 pm at the United Heroes League complex in Hastings and will mark the first time in Admirals history that the team has played in an outdoor game. It will also be the first time that Hockey Day Minnesota will feature two professional teams playing outdoors.

"We are excited for this unique opportunity for our organization to participate in our first outdoor game," said Admirals President Jon Greenberg. "Playing outdoors brings our players back to the roots of where many started their hockey journeys and is a reminder for all of us why we love this game. We are grateful to the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild foe the chance to participate in this 'cool' game."

Tickets for the Admirals/Wild game will go on sale to the general public on Monday, August 4th. A complete event schedule for Hockey Day Minnesota 2026 will be released later this summer.

About Hockey Day Minnesota

Hockey Day Minnesota originated in 2007 by the Minnesota Wild to celebrate the game that has made Minnesota the State of Hockey. It is produced in partnership with Bally Sports North, Minnesota Hockey and the respective local community that serves as host each year. Host locations include Baudette Bay (2007, 2008), Phalen Park (2009), Hermantown (2010), Moorhead (2011), Minnetonka (2012), Grand Rapids (2013), Elk River (2014), Saint Paul (2015), Duluth (2016), Stillwater (2017), St. Cloud (2018), Bemidji (2019), Minneapolis (2020), Guidant John Rose MN Oval (2021), Mankato (2022), White Bear (2023), Warroad (2024), Shakopee (2025) and Hastings (2026). For more information, visit hockeydaymn.com.

About United Heroes League

United Heroes League is a 501(c)(3) non-profit based in Hastings, Minnesota. The charity assists families of all branches of the military by providing free sports equipment, free youth camps, financial grants to help pay youth sports fees, special experiences, and pro sports tickets so the entire family can enjoy a night out at a game before or after deployment. For more information visit www.unitedheroesleague.org.







American Hockey League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.