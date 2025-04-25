Wolves Eliminated from Playoffs with 5-0 Loss to IceHogs

April 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves saw their 2024-25 season end when they fell to the Rockford IceHogs 5-0 in Game 2 of the Calder Cup Playoffs on Friday night at the BMO Center.

The Wolves were unable to solve IceHogs goaltender Drew Commesso (34 saves) and Rockford got two goals from Gerry Mayhew to sweep the best-of-three Central Division First Round series and eliminate Chicago from its first postseason appearance since 2022.

Rockford raced to a two-goal lead after one period on scores by Joey Anderson and Kevin Korchinski.

Mayhew's goal early in the second extended Rockford's advantage to 3-0 and the IceHogs put the game out of reach in the third on Mayhew's second of the night and Aku Raty's empty-netter in the waning moments.

Spencer Martin (20 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Commesso earned the win for the IceHogs.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.