Jack Devine Jumping Straight into Pro Game with Charlotte

April has been a bit of a whirlwind for Jack Devine.

He started the month by helping guide his University of Denver squad to their third Frozen Four in his four years there. The Pioneers would ultimately fall to the eventual champion Western Michigan in a double-overtime thriller, ending an illustrious four-year college career for Devine.

"Little bit of a disappointing result in the Frozen Four, tough loss there in double overtime," he said. "But I'm grateful for the season I had. Grateful for the friendships and brotherhood I made there at the University. I thought we had a really good year. One extra bounce the other way for us and we're playing for another National Championship."

Two days later, Devine - who was a seventh-round pick by Florida in 2022 - inked an entry-level deal with the Panthers for next season and joined the Checkers on a PTO. Four days after that, he was hitting the ice for his pro debut.

"It was super exciting to be able to sign with the Charlotte Checkers and Florida Panthers - that was awesome and a dream come true," said Devine. "And then to be able to fly in and play in Hartford and Springfield to get my first couple of pro games was awesome. We went 3-0 and I just couldn't have asked for a better start."

The 21-year-old was thrown right into the thick of things with Charlotte, appearing in each of the team's last three regular-season games and seeing plenty of action in a variety of scenarios. An offensive standout at Denver - he led the team in scoring his junior and senior years and was a two-time Hobey Baker finalist - Devine is balancing the task of learning the nuances of a new system and new teammates with leaning on the skill set that has made him one of Florida's top prospects.

"For me it's that they want me to learn and go out there and try my best," said Devine. "The staff has done an unbelievable job and the players have done an unbelievable job. Guys have been awesome when I have questions. I feel like every skate I'm getting more comfortable. Knowing the system and then finding a way to play my game - I think I've done a pretty good job of that so far."

In his short time with the team, the young forward has made a positive impression - including picking up a pair of assists in his first period as a pro.

"He comes from a winning program, for one," said Checkers head coach Geordie Kinnear. "Back-to-back National Championships and then another Frozen Four. You can see his habits, he does a lot of things without the puck that are a part of our identity. He's fit in nicely."

With the yearly influx of rookies coming in from the college ranks, Kinnear has been quick to commend the environment his team has created - one that allows young players to jump right in, feel like a part of things and contribute. The addition of Devine has been no different.

"They've done a great job of integrating me and making me feel like part of their team," said Devine. "Guys have been awesome welcoming me in and you can just tell how tight-knit this group is and how ready they are for the next series. I think they know that if you're close off the ice as a team you're going to have success on the ice. The team here definitely lives and breathes that."

Devine's path following the conclusion of his college career could have gone many ways, but the reasoning behind coming to Charlotte was a simple one.

"I'm just lucky enough to go play more hockey, playoff hockey," said Devine. "I know how fortunate I am to be down here and play with a group like we have. Obviously they have had such a great season to set up for a nice playoff run, so I thought it was a no-brainer."

