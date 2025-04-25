Sergei Murashov Reassigned, Logan Pietila Recalled to Penguins

April 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that the Pittsburgh Penguins have reassigned goaltender Sergei Murashov to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Furthermore, forward Logan Pietila has been recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from Wheeling, and defenseman Brent Johnson has been released from his PTO.

Murashov has set several records throughout the organization during his first season in North America. Earlier this year, the 21-year-old racked up a 13-game winning streak with Wheeling, setting a franchise record in the process. It was also the longest winning streak by a rookie in ECHL history.

Murashov's encore was amassing an 11-0-0 record to start his AHL career with the Penguins. His 11-game winning streak was the longest by a rookie in team history and tied Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's high-water mark for longest win streak overall (John Curry, 2008-09).

In 16 games with the Penguins, Murashov was 12-3-0 with a 2.64 goals against average, .913 save percentage and one shutout. In 26 games as a Nailer, the 2022 fourth-round draft pick went 17-7-1 with a 2.40 goals against average, .922 save percentage and one shutout.

Murashov started each of Wheeling's three games in the Kelly Cup Playoffs thus far. He stopped 66 of 77 shots faced for a 3.82 goals against average and .857 save percentage in those games.

Pietila played in five games for the Penguins this season. He earned his first AHL point with an assist on the opening goal in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 5-2 win on Apr. 13 at Bridgeport.

Pietila has earned nine goals and 18 assists for 27 points in 69 games during his first full pro season with Wheeling. The 25-year-old from Howell, Michigan ended his regular season in the ECHL on a career-best seven-game point streak, and he has amassed 12 points (3G-9A) in his last 11 games.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms go head-to-head for Game 2 of their best-of-three series in the Calder Cup Playoffs tonight, Friday, Apr. 25. Game time is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center.

If necessary, a decisive Game 3 will take place back on the Penguins' home ice on Sunday, Apr. 27. One of the two turnpike rivals will punch their ticket to the Atlantic Division Semifinal following a 6:05 p.m. puck drop at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Fans who wish to reserve their seats for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's games in the 2025 Calder Cup Payoffs can call the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367. Individual playoff game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com or the Mohegan Arena Box Office.

Every minute of Penguins playoff hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.