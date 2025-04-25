IceHogs vs. Admirals Schedule Released
April 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs will battle the Milwaukee Admirals in a best-of-five playoff series beginning on May 1. The second-round of the Calder Cup Playoffs is listed below with home games bolded:
Game 1 - Thu., May 1 - Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 CT
Game 2 - Sat., May 3 - Rockford at Milwaukee, 6 CT
Game 3 - Wed., May 7 - Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 CT*
Game 4 - Fri., May 9 - Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 CT*
Game 5 - Sun., May 11 - Rockford at Milwaukee, 4 CT*
