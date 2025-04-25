Lettieri Lifts Bruins to 1-0 OT Win to Force Game 3

April 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds came out on the wrong end of a 1-0 overtime defeat against Providence Bruins on Friday night at the MassMutual Center in Game 2 of the First Round series between the Atlantic Division foes. The series now comes down to a deciding Game 3 on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

As they did for much of the final 40 minutes on Wednesday in Game 1, the Bruins kept with their shoot-first attitude in the opening period, peppering Colten Ellis with 13 more shots after they had 40 on the Springfield cage in Game 1. Ellis had every response in the first, and he got some help from the iron as well when Matthew Poitras narrowly missed on the high blocker side.

At the other end, Michael DiPietro continued his splendid season with seven stops of his own in the scoreless first frame. DiPietro was pivotal in the opening half of the second when the T-Birds had nine of the first 11 offerings on net, including two posts of their own from Dylan Peterson and Matt Luff.

Kale Kessy nearly gave the T-Birds the lead after Peterson tapped his diving attempt off the post from close range. With the puck just resting under an unsuspecting DiPietro, the Springfield tough guy just missed getting his stick down through the legs of the goaltender. Springfield ended the second period with an 11-5 shot advantage, and through two periods, both teams had failed to connect on one power play each.

The T-Birds had three separate power play chances in the third period to crack the deadlock, but they never could solve Providence's second-ranked penalty kill. The two teams combined for only 10 total shots in a period littered with shot blocks and gutsy efforts all over the ice.

The scoreless tie carried past 60 minutes, marking the first time in two years that a Calder Cup Playoff game went into overtime in a 0-0 tie. Unfortunately for the T-Birds' faithful, Vinni Lettieri spoiled the night, tapping in a rebound in the blue paint just 1:14 into overtime after an initial shot by Michael Callahan caught the iron behind Ellis.

The T-Birds and Bruins now square off in a winner-take-all Game 3 on Sunday afternoon inside Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, with puck drop set for 3:05 p.m. Fans can watch the game on AHLTV powered by FloHockey or listen on NewsRadio 560 WHYN. Additionally, MGM Springfield will once again host a Watch Party on their Plaza, as well as inside at TAP Sports Bar. Fans watching outside are reminded that no outside food and drink are permitted, and fans may bring their own chairs.

