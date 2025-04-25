Devils Sign Forward Matyas Melovsky

April 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica, NY - The Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced today the team has signed forward Matyas Melovsky to a one-year, one-way AHL contract for the 2025-2026 season.

Melovsky, 20, recently completed his third season with Baie-Comeau (QMJHL), recording 83 points (26g-57a) in 57 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign. The 6'2", 190lbs. forward led the Drakkar in assists, points and plus/minus (+40), while his goal total ranked third on the club. His assist total and point total ranked third and seventh, respectively, among all QMJHL players. He also finished fourth in the league in faceoffs taken (1444) and faceoffs won (853) for a 59.1 percent faceoff success rate. Melovsky added ten points (3g-7a) in the postseason and was plus-11 in 11 games played. His points and plus/minus mark led the Drakkar.

The right-handed shot scored 201 points (50g-151a) in 169 career QMJHL regular-season games and 38 points (11g-27a) in 35 postseason contests. In 2022-23, he led all rookies with 52 assists. Before to coming to North America, Melovsky played for the HC Vitkovice program from 2017-18 through 2021-22, making one appearance with the top team during the 2021-22 season.

Born on May 25, 2004, in Unicov, Czechia, the Devils selected Melovsky in the sixth round, 171st overall, in the 2024 NHL Draft. He represented Czechia at the International Ice Hockey Federation's (IIHF) 2022 U-18 World Junior Championship and 2024 U-20 World Junior Championship. He helped Czechia win a bronze medal in the 2024 event, leading all skaters (tied) in assists (10).

