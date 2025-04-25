IceHogs Return Home for Game 2 against Chicago

April 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, IL.- The Rockford IceHogs return to the BMO Center for game two against the Chicago Wolves. Rockford has a chance to advance to the Central Division semi-finals against the Milwaukee Admirals after a thrilling 2-1 win in overtime Wednesday night over Chicago.

Clutch Commesso:

Drew Commesso turned in another stellar performance to open the postseason. Commesso ended the regular season on a 10-3-2 run to help the IceHogs clinch a postseason berth. After going 1-3-2 against the Wolves in the regular season, Commesso stifled the Chicago offense making 32 saves in game one. The Blackhawks 2020 2nd round pick made a series of show-stopping saves to keep the game tied at one, including securing the puck on the goal-line late in the third period to preserve the tie. The Hogs' netminder turned aside all four shots he faced in the extra frame before Artyom Levshunov scored the game winning goal for the IceHogs.

Calder Cup Playoff Records:

Rockford: 1-0

Chicago: 0-1

The Kids Are Alright:

Eight different IceHogs made their postseason debut Wednesday night in Rosemont. Both Rockford goals game from defenseman making their debut in Kevin Korchinski and Artyom Levshunov. Rookie Aidan Thompson made a strong impression on the IceHogs captain Brett Seney who was impressed by Thompson's ability to rise to the playoff style of play.

"I thought [Aidan] Thompson was great, it was maybe his fifth game with us and he was one of our best forwards, he had a lot of chances," Seney said.

You're Invited To The Arty Party:

IceHogs' rookie Artyom Levshunov was the game one hero in Rosemont, netting the game winning goal at the 11:00 mark of overtime. The 2024 2nd overall pick made his postseason debut and tallied his first postseason point. Levshunov was in the top 15 scoring among AHL rookie defenseman before getting the call up to Chicago where he made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks on Mar. 10 against the Colorado Avalanche. The Belarus native had two goals in 11 regular season meetings with the Wolves.

Dach Returns:

The Chicago Blackhawks assigned Colton Dach to Rockford Thursday afternoon. The 2021 62nd overall draft pick made his NHL with the Blackhawks on Jan 3. against the Montreal Canadians. Dach scored his first NHL point on Jan. 8 against the Colorado Avalanche. The 22-year-old recorded seven points (2G, 5A) in 25 games with Chicago this season. Dach began the year in Rockford where he posted 26 points (12G, 14A) in 33 games with the IceHogs. In five games against the Wolves this season, Colton recorded three points (1G, 2A).

Scouting The Wolves:

The Wolves qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs for the first time since the 2021-22 season. Chicago had trouble staying out of the box throughout game one, giving the IceHogs six power-play opportunities. While the Wolves killed off the first five Rockford power-plays, Levshunov would convert on the man advantage in overtime to lift the IceHogs over Chicago for a thrilling game one victory. Goaltender Spencer Martin kept the Wolves in the game after making 34 stops on 36 shots faced, including a handful of acrobatic saves on the penalty-kill.

2025 Calder Cup Playoff Matchups:

Apr. 23 @ CHI 7 p.m. W 2-1 OT

Apr. 25 vs CHI 7 p.m.

*Apr. 27 vs CHI 4 p.m.

