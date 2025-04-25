Griffins Begin Calder Cup Playoffs on Tuesday

April 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman William Wallinder (left) battles the Texas Stars along the boards

Next Week's Game

GRIFFINS vs. Texas Stars // Tue., April 29 // Central Division Semifinals - Game 1 // 7 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

Listen: 96.1 The Game at 6:45 p.m.

Watch: AHLTV on FloHockey

2024-25 Regular-Season Series: 3-3-2-0 Overall, 1-2-1-0 Home

All-Time Regular-Season Series: 45-32-7-5 Overall, 24-14-2-4 Home

All-Time Playoff Series: 2-4 Overall, 2-1 Home

NHL Affiliation: Dallas Stars

Setting the Stage: The Griffins clinched their 19th playoff berth in 29 seasons with a 37-29-4-2 record and 80 points, claiming the third spot in the Central Division, ninth in the Western Conference and 18th overall in the AHL. Grand Rapids will face the second-seeded Texas Stars (43-26-3-0, 89 pts.), who have reached the Central Division Semifinals for the third consecutive season. The Griffins finished the regular-season series against the Stars with a 3-3-2-0 record, including 1-2-1-0 at Van Andel Arena and 2-1-1-0 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. After beginning the season series with a four-game point streak (2-0-2-0), the Griffins went on to drop three of the final four meetings (1-3-0-0). The Griffins and Stars have met just once before in the Calder Cup Playoffs, as the eventual Calder Cup champion Texas defeated defending champion Grand Rapids 4-2 in the 2014 Western Conference Semifinals. The Griffins are 2-1 at home and 0-3 on the road against Texas in the postseason. Grand Rapids possesses a 103-86 ledger in the postseason and 21-16 series record, which includes games in the IHL's Turner Cup Playoffs from 1996-01. In the AHL, the Griffins are 86-68 in the postseason, which includes two Calder Cups (2017, 2013). The Griffins have a 7-6 mark in a best-of-five series. This will be Texas' 11th Calder Cup Playoff appearance in 16 seasons, as it has missed the postseason just three times in 2012, 2017, and 2019 (no playoffs in 2020 or 2021). The Stars are 59-47 in postseason games and have a 13-9 series record, having reached the Calder Cup Finals three times (2010, 2014 (won), 2018). Last season, Texas defeated Manitoba 2-0 in the first round before being bested 3-2 by Milwaukee in the Central Division Semifinals.

The Promised Land: On March 29, the Griffins clinched their 19th playoff berth in 29 seasons with a 4-2 Springfield Thunderbirds victory over the Iowa Wild. Grand Rapids returns to the Calder Cup Playoffs for the second consecutive season under head coach Dan Watson, after missing the previous two postseasons in 2022 and 2023. The Griffins held at least a share of first place in the Central Division from Nov. 8-Feb. 7 with a 25-15-3-1 mark (.628) through the opening 44 games before finishing the season with a 12-14-1-1 record over the final 28 outings to end up in third place in the division.

Stumbled to the Finish Line: From Nov. 8-Feb. 7, the Griffins held at least a share of first place in the Central Division with a 25-15-3-1 mark (.628) in the first 44 games. The Griffins tied their best start in franchise history with 13 points (6-1-1-0) through the first eight games, previously done in 2000-01 (6-1-1). Grand Rapids also began 3-0-0-0 at home for the first time since 2009-10. However, the team finished the final 28 outings with a 12-14-1-1 record (.464) and ended in third place in the division. The Griffins faltered in the month of March, as they showed a 3-7-1-0 ledger and allowed 4.00 goals per game after allowing 2.43 goals per contest from Oct.-Jan. Grand Rapids ended April with a winning record and concluded the regular season with a 5-4-0-0 record (.556) in the final month.

A Cut Above: There have been 10 different Calder Cup champions since 2011, with Grand Rapids (2017, 2013) and Hershey (2024, 2023) being the only teams to earn multiple championships during that time. The other winners were Chicago (2022), Charlotte (2019), Toronto (2018), Lake Erie (2016), Manchester (2015), Texas (2014), Norfolk (2012) and Binghamton (2011).

Prior History: The Griffins and Stars will renew a rivalry that dates back to the 2009-10 season when Texas joined the AHL. Since the 2009-10 campaign, the teams have met a combined 89 times in the regular season, with the Griffins possessing a 45-31-7-5 record (.573). Grand Rapids and Texas have met just once before in the Calder Cup Playoffs when the defending champion Griffins were defeated 4-2 in the 2014 Western Conference Semifinals to the eventual champion Texas Stars. Current Griffins goalie Jack Campbell appeared in four games for the Stars during their cup run and totaled a 2-1 record with a 2.54 GAA and a .917 save percentage. Current Red Wings netminder Petr Mrazek served as Grand Rapids' goaltender in that series. Current assistant coach Brian Lashoff played exclusively with Detroit that season and did not face the Stars in 2014. Stars captain Curtis McKenzie is the lone player from 2014 still with the team, while current assistant coach Maxime Fortunus was a player at the time and general manager Scott White was in his fifth season leading the franchise.

Bench Boss: Second-year head coach Dan Watson has made his second straight Calder Cup Playoffs. He is the sixth head coach in franchise history to reach the postseason in both of his first two full years as head coach, joining Bruce Cassidy (2000-02), Danton Cole (2002-04), Greg Ireland (2005-07) Jeff Blashill (2012-14), and Todd Nelson (2015-17). Last postseason, Watson led Grand Rapids to the Central Division Finals, where it lost a winner-take-all Game 5 on the road to the division champion Milwaukee Admirals. Watson was named the Central Division head coach at the 2025 All-Star Classic, becoming the first Griffins coach to achieve an all-star honor since Todd Nelson in 2017 and the fourth head coach in franchise history to coach in an all-star game, joining Nelson, Jeff Blashill (2014), and Bruce Cassidy (2002 AHL, 2001 IHL). Watson has never missed the playoffs during his eight seasons as a head coach. With the ECHL's Toledo Walleye, Watson went 51-34 (.600) over five postseasons, reaching the Kelly Cup Finals twice (2019 and 2022) and leading Toledo to four Western Conference Finals berths (2017, 2019, 2022 and 2023).

From Friend to Foe: The Griffins and Stars share a couple connections on championship winning teams. In 2023, defenseman Brogan Rafferty reached the Calder Cup Finals with Coachella Valley alongside Texas' Kole Lind. Jack Campbell won the Calder Cup with Texas in 2014 with current Stars Curtis McKenzie, assistant coach Maxime Fortunus and general manager Scott White. In addition, Stars goaltender Magnus Hellberg competed for the Griffins in 2022-23, showing a 2-2-0 mark with a 2.50 GAA and a .932 save percentage in four games. Texas equipment manager Charlie Kaser is the son of Griffins' broadcaster Bob Kaser and served as Grand Rapids' assistant equipment manager from 2018-23. Current Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill served as the Griffins' GM for two seasons from 2011-13, winning the Calder Cup in 2013. Nill spent parts of 19 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings from 1994-2013, serving as the director of player development (1994-98) and assistant general manager (1998-13) before leaving for Dallas.

Been There, Done That: Jack Campbell (2014 Texas), Josiah Didier (2019 Charlotte), assistant coach Brian Lashoff (2013 and 2017 Grand Rapids), and Joe Snively (2024 & 2023 Hershey) are the Griffins' previous Calder Cup champions. Brogan Rafferty (2023 Coachella Valley) made a Calder Cup Finals appearance in 2023. Captain Curtis McKenzie, assistant coach Maxime Fortunus and general manager Scott White all won the Calder Cup with Texas in 2014.

Scouting Texas: The Stars are led by Matej Blumel who showed 72 points (39-33--72) in 67 games, leading the team in points, goals, and power-play goals (11). Blumel, who garnered a spot on the AHL First All-Star Team, ranked among the AHL leaders in goals (1st), points (T2nd), power-play goals (T6th), and shots (274, 1st). On the defensive side of the ice, Kyle Capobianco led all of Texas' blueliners with 50 points (7-43--50), 72 penalty minutes and a plus-25 rating in 64 games. He ranked among the AHL's defensemen leaders in points (T5th), assists (3rd), plus-minus rating (6th), and power-play assists (16, T6th). Remi Poirier and former Griffin Magnus Hellberg split time in net for the Stars. Poirier compiled a 17-11-2 mark with three shutouts (T12th), a 2.50 GAA (13th) and a .908 save percentage (T18th) in 31 games. Hellberg logged a 24-14-1 ledger (wins T4th) with two shutouts, a 2.69 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 41 games (T8th). Justin Hryckowian was named the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL's outstanding rookie, as he led all first-year players with 60 points (22-38-60) in 67 games. Hryckowian's 60 points were the sixth most in the AHL by an undrafted rookie since 2009-10. Texas had the second-best power play at 21.5%, tied for fifth in the AHL with 3.33 goals per game and ranked ninth with 30.36 shots per outing.

Images from this story

