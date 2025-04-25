Amerks Rally to Take Playoff Opener Over Crunch

April 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Rochester, NY) - Three unanswered goals, capped off by a third-period conversion from Kale Clague, helped the Rochester Americans (1-0) start the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs on a high note, rallying for a 3-2 win over the Syracuse Crunch (0-1) in Game 1 of the North Division Semifinals Friday at Blue Cross Arena.

The win sees the Amerks take a 1-0 series lead in the best-of-five series against Syracuse. This is the third straight season Rochester and Syracuse meet in the postseason and the second year in a row where the Amerks claim the playoff opener.

In addition to Clague, Riley Fiddler-Schultz and Brendan Warren scored, with Fiddler-Schultz posting a goal and an assist for the only multi-point night for the Amerks.

"I've been saying it all year that those guys are winning hockey players," said Amerks head coach Michael Leone. "Those guys are gamers. Fiddler-Schultz was a healthy scratch 14 times in a row to start the season, but you need selfless guys that are about the team, and you know he's a great example of that. He showed up every day and came to work and never complained. It's easier said than done to go what he went through at the start of the year. He stepped up in a big-time game and has been doing it all year."

Devon Levi recorded 25 saves to secure the win in Game 1 and his third career playoff win, outdueling Brandon Halverson in goal for the Crunch, who made 27 saves.

FIRST PERIOD

A scoreless first period saw both goaltenders combine to make 26 saves, with Halverson owning the bulk of them at 16.

Clague had the chance of the period for the Amerks, collecting the puck in the middle of the deep slot, firing a shot that was fought off by Halverson to keep Rochester off the board.

Later in the frame, the Amerks took the game's first penalty. While on the man-advantage, Derrick Pouliot skirted toward the front of the net after dragging the puck there from out of the right corner. As he got to the blue paint, the veteran defenseman took a wrist shot that Levi snared with the glove.

SECOND PERIOD

Veteran Conor Sheary got the first goal of the playoff series, getting the Crunch on the board 21 seconds into the period. The two-time Stanley Cup champion walked in through the slot, and despite not getting all of his shot, Sheary's attempt caught a piece of Levi's glove before trickling in behind him.

The Crunch doubled their lead less than four minutes into the frame on a wraparound stuffed by Dylan Duke. The Syracuse rookie spun from behind the net to Levi's left, shuffling a puck to the goaltender that bounced overtop of Levi and in for the 2-0 advantage.

"I think we knew how they were going to play," said Warren. "But it was more about what we were going to bring. We want to set the tone and play our game and drag them into our style of game. I think we did a pretty good job. We got down 2-0 and I loved our composure on the bench."

Rochester would score 56 seconds later with Warren getting the first Amerks goal of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs. Josh Dunne provided pressure at the net front, forcing the Crunch to attempt double coverage of the fifth-year pro. In doing so, this opened Warren up in the low slot, where he found a loose puck to solve Halverson, shooting low and past the left leg of the Crunch goaltender 4:26 into the second.

The flurry of goals continued 2:48 later with the Amerks going to the power-play. On the man-advantage, Fiddler-Schultz pulled the puck into the left circle before snapping a shot past Halverson's glove, evening the contest at 2-2 7:14 into the second.

"It's been a bit of a roller coaster this year," said Fiddler-Schultz. "But I'm just so grateful that I'm in the position I'm in now and to get that goal was quite a big moment of elation. You look at any team that has success, it's always your best players, but you also have to get a lot of help from the bottom six and if we're going to make a long run this year, it's going to be a lot of different ways that we're going to win games and a lot of different guys are going to have to contribute."

THIRD PERIOD

Rochester's first lead of the playoffs came from the stick of Clague, who wouldn't be denied again after nearly breaking through in the first. After Fiddler-Schultz passed the puck to Clague, the veteran defenseman wound up for a slap-shot that was drilled past Halverson 3:55 into the period, nabbing the Amerks a 3-2 lead.

"You look at our road games against this team over the course of the year," continued Clague. It's a lot of low-scoring games, 3-2 type of games. One thing we always talk about is it's a race to three against this team, so, yeah, we knew it was an important goal and it was nice to be able to get that one."

Levi remained steadfast with nine saves in the third, bunkering down and making a significant save against Duke, who was planted on top of the blue paint and looking to shovel the puck past Levi, but the All-Star goaltender extended across to keep Rochester in front for good, securing the win.

STARS AND STRIPES

Five of the last six playoff games against Syracuse have been decided by one goal ...Warren's goal was his second career playoff goal, with his previous coming May 13, 2023 against Toronto ... Each of Rochester's last two playoff wins saw the team trailing Syracuse by two or more goals ... Clague's goal was his first career playoff conversion and his second career Calder Cup Playoff contest, with the only prior one coming with Ontario back on May 18, 2021.

UP NEXT

Game 2 in this best-of-five series takes place back at Blue Cross Arena on Sunday afternoon. The action will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester, beginning at 3:05 p.m., as well as AHLTV on FloHockey.

Goal Scorers

SYR: C. Sheary (1), D. Duke (1)

ROC: B. Warren (1), R. Fiddler-Schultz (1-PPG), K. Clague (1)

Goaltenders

SYR: B. Halverson - 32/32 (W)

ROC: D. Levi - 24/26 (L)

Shots

SYR: 27

ROC: 30

Special Teams

SYR: PP (0/3) | PK (2/3)

ROC: PP (1/3) | PK (3/3)

Three Stars:

1. ROC - R. Fiddler-Schultz

2. ROC - D. Levi

3. SYR - C. Sheary

