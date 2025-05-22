Rocket Pull Away in Third Period to Put Amerks on the Brink

May 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Laval, Québec) - Lukas Rousek scored the game-tying goal early in the third period, but a three-goal flurry in less than six minutes by the Laval Rocket propelled the AHL's regular season champions to a 4-1 win over the Rochester Americans in Game 3 of the North Division Finals Wednesday night at Place Bell.

For the first time this postseason, the Amerks will face elimination as they enter Friday's must-win Game 4.

Rousek's goal was his second in as many games. His last goal in Laval came last November during the regular season when the veteran Amerk scored on a breakaway in overtime.

Devon Levi made 16 saves for a second consecutive game. Both of Laval's wins in this series have come with Cayden Primeau in goal. The Montreal Canadiens' prospect stopped 32 Rochester shots for his third win of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

FIRST PERIOD

It took all of 15 seconds for Laval to score in front of its home fans.

After winning the game's opening face-off, the Rocket entered the attacking zone where Luke Tuch deflected a shot coming out of the right-wing circle from David Reinbacher that zipped past an unsuspecting Levi and to give Laval a 1-0 lead.

The Amerks settled in from there and played a back-and-forth period, but were unable to solve Primeau despite a pair of quality chances. From the left point during a stretch of sustained pressure, Zachary Metsa flung a puck toward the net that rang off the right post.

Late in the period, Vsevolod Komarov sent the puck toward goal, but it was knocked down in front off a block. There stood captain Mason Jobst, who spun around to shoot on Primeau, who was on all fours, but the Rocket goaltender never lost sight of the puck and made the save to keep the Amerks off the board.

SECOND PERIOD

Levi was under duress during the opening half of the second period. Alex Barré-Boulet believed he had scored on a shot from the left side of the net that Levi laid across the goal-line to keep out. The play was put under review, but no camera angle showed the puck had crossed the line.

A deflection save off Laurent Dauphin on the power-play was topped later in the frame at the 9:11 mark. Joshua Roy cradled the puck on the left side, flipping it across the goalmouth to defenseman Gustav Lindstrom, who picked it up, then carried it behind the net to try a wraparound attempt that Levi sprung across to make a save along the goal-line, keeping it a one-goal contest.

THIRD PERIOD

Rochester finally found its way on the scoresheet inside the 3:00 mark of the third as Rousek scored for a second straight game.

Jiri Kulich carried the puck through center ice for a three-on-two that ended with the puck being placed onto Rousek's stick in the left circle. The fourth-year Amerk sent a wrist shot under the catching glove of Primeau to even the score.

The tie lasted for only 2:11 as Florian Xhekaj slid in the Laval attacking end from the right-wing side, cutting toward the net before shifting to his backhand for a shot that hit the top corner of the net to nab the Rocket a 2-1 lead.

Laval took a multi-goal lead for the first time in this series with Xhekaj and Dauphin connecting for goals 1:05 apart. The Rocket took advantage of a transition play to gain the zone, then with traffic around the vicinity of Levi, William Trudeau pinched in, sending the puck toward the crease where Dauphin was planted, swatting the puck past Levi for the 3-1 advantage.

Roy increased the deficit to three for the Amerks on a puck that wouldn't settle in the low slot. With it bouncing off multiple bodies, Levi scrambled to find the puck, but Roy found it first to chip through the legs of the Rochester goaltender to seal the 4-1 win for Laval.

UP NEXT

Rochester will attempt to force a winner-take-all Game 5 to stay alive in this series. To do so, they must win Game 4 of the North Division Finals Friday at Place Bell. Puck drop is slated for just after 7:00 p.m. live on AHLTV on FloHockey and The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester.

Goal Scorers

LAV: L. Tuch (1), F. Xhekaj (1-GWG), L. Dauphin (5), J. Roy (1)

ROC: L. Rousek (2)

Goaltenders

LAV: C. Primeau - 32/33 (W)

ROC: D. Levi - 16/20 (L)

Shots

LAV: 20

ROC: 33

Special Teams

LAV: PP (0/2) | PK (2/2)

ROC: PP (0/2) | PK (2/2)

Three Stars:

1. LAV - C. Primeau

2. LAV - F. Xhekaj

3. LAV - D. Reinbacher

POST-GAME SOUND AND HIGHLIGHTS

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G0KHChsBpLQ

MICHAEL LEONE POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/1fNDnagN6sY

MASON JOBST POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/YkXckDoyaeg

JACK RATHBONE POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/WfyTSgkdiUg







