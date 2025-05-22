Abbotsford Canucks Win Game 3 in an Overtime Thriller against the Colorado Eagles

May 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks headed south of the border to Loveland, Colorado, continuing their Pacific Division series against the Colorado Eagles after splitting the first two games at home.

Artūrs Šilovs once again got the start in net for the Canucks, with Trent Miner between the pipes for the Eagles.

The game got off to a rough start for Abbotsford when Tristen Nielsen was called for a penalty just 28 seconds in, putting his team on an early penalty kill. Fortunately, Abbotsford's stellar postseason penalty kill held strong, keeping the game scoreless. The Eagles came out firing, registering several early shots before the Canucks found their rhythm. Just over four minutes in, John Ludvig snuck a shot past Šilovs to give Colorado a 1-0 lead.

Abbotsford responded midway through the period, as Victor Mancini jumped on a rebound from a Jonathan Lekkerimäki shot and buried it to tie the game at 1. The teams exchanged chances for the rest of the period, and with a delayed penalty call against the Canucks in the final minute, the Eagles got some extra pressure with a 6-on-5 advantage.

Tied 1-1 heading into the second, the Canucks started the frame shorthanded but once again killed off the penalty. The rest of the period remained even, with Šilovs making some big saves to keep it close. However, with one minute left, Jake Wise capitalized from the slot to restore the Eagles' lead at 2-1 heading into the third.

The Canucks came out with urgency in the final 20 minutes, generating several high-quality chances while Šilovs continued to stand tall in net. Abbotsford earned a power play midway through the period but couldn't convert. Moments after returning to even strength, Max Sasson fired home a feed from Lekkerimäki to tie the game at 2 with 10 minutes remaining.

Both teams pushed for a winner, but the game remained deadlocked through regulation, sending it to overtime.

Playoff OT is nothing new for these two teams, who also battled past regulation in last year's postseason. Four minutes in, the Canucks earned a power play. Just seconds later, matching penalties to Lekkerimäki and Wagner saw Abbotsford remain with the man advantage. Colorado nearly ended it with a two on one chance, but Šilovs made the save of the night to keep the Canucks alive.

As double overtime loomed, Linus Karlsson played hero, jamming in a loose puck with just over a minute left in the first OT to seal a 3-2 win for Abbotsford.

The Canucks now lead the series 2-1 and will look to close it out in Game 4 on Friday in Colorado.







American Hockey League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.