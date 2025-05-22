Texas Wins 6-1 in Milwaukee to Take Series Lead

May 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, delivered a 6-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals in Game Three of the Central Division Finals on Wednesday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Fueled by a four-goal third period, the Stars took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series and now sit one win away from advancing to the Western Conference Finals.

Kole Lind got the Stars on the board early, redirecting a shot from Kyle Looft at the top of the left circle past Matt Murray just 3:45 into the opening period.

Curtis McKenzie doubled the Stars' lead at 13:18 of the second period, ripping a shot from the right-wing faceoff dot over Murray's blocker and into the top-left corner after a cross-ice feed from Cameron Hughes on the rush.

Milwaukee broke through 6:04 into the third period when Spencer Stastney converted on his own rebound following a quick breakaway. Texas responded just 1:11 later, as Kyle Capobianco went end-to-end and scored to regain momentum. The Stars added two more quickly, with Jack Becker and Cameron Hughes scoring to make it 5-1 near the midway point of the third. The AHL's leading scorer in the postseason, Justin Hryckowian, chipped in a power-play goal to complete the four-goal third period and 6-1 win.

Remi Poirier earned the win for Texas with a 30-save performance. Murray took the loss for Milwaukee, allowing five goals on 33 shots before being relieved by Magnus Chrona, who stopped one of two shots faced in relief.

The Stars will look to clinch the series and punch their ticket to the Western Conference Finals when they face the Admirals in Game Four of the Central Division Finals on Friday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.







American Hockey League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.