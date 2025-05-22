Western Conference Final Game 4 Watch Party Tuesday

May 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Join us Tuesday for an official watch party as the Edmonton Oilers host the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final. Tuesday's game is slated for 5:00 p.m. and the game will have sound on with great specials at Just Wing It in the Marketplace. Everyone in attendance can enter to win a signed Olivier Rodrigue stick. It was a packed house last round and we look forward to seeing everyone again on Tuesday!

Food and drink specials below, everyone is invited!

GAME 4 WATCH PARTY @ JUST WING IT (9000 Ming Ave., Marketplace)

Taco Tuesday ($1 tacos and $2 draft beers)

Game Day Special - large appetizer, tower of beer and 10 bone-in wings for $50

Happy Hour pricing for the entire game for anyone in Condors or Oilers gear







American Hockey League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.