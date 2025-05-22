Western Conference Final Game 4 Watch Party Tuesday
May 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Join us Tuesday for an official watch party as the Edmonton Oilers host the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final. Tuesday's game is slated for 5:00 p.m. and the game will have sound on with great specials at Just Wing It in the Marketplace. Everyone in attendance can enter to win a signed Olivier Rodrigue stick. It was a packed house last round and we look forward to seeing everyone again on Tuesday!
Food and drink specials below, everyone is invited!
GAME 4 WATCH PARTY @ JUST WING IT (9000 Ming Ave., Marketplace)
Taco Tuesday ($1 tacos and $2 draft beers)
Game Day Special - large appetizer, tower of beer and 10 bone-in wings for $50
Happy Hour pricing for the entire game for anyone in Condors or Oilers gear
