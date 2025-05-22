T-Birds Announce Six Guaranteed Game Dates at Thunderdome for 2025-26 Season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced six guaranteed home game dates at the MassMutual Center for the 2025-26 season.

The franchise will kick off its 10th Anniversary celebration on Saturday, Oct. 11 for Opening Night. Additionally, the following dates will be on the home ice schedule next season:

Friday, Nov. 7

Saturday, Dec. 6

Saturday, Jan. 10

Saturday, Feb. 21

Saturday, March 7

Promotional information and opponents for these nights, as well as the rest of the 2025-26 season schedule, will be unveiled later this summer. Stay tuned for more information on what promises to be a historic 10th year for the Thunderbirds franchise.

The 2024-25 regular season may be over, but the Thunderbirds' front office staff and Boomer will remain as active as ever in the Springfield community throughout the late Spring and Summer. For more information on upcoming events, stay tuned to the T-Birds on social media @ThunderbirdsAHL, or visit the Community Tab on www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.







