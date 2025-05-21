T-Birds Announce Staff Hires & Promotions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced new front office hires to the team's award-winning staff heading into the 2025-26 AHL season.

Joe Manning and Lorenzo Stisser have been promoted to Account Executives in the team's ticket sales department, while Nina Liquori and Brianna Carroll have joined the organization as Inside Sales Specialists.

Manning, a native of Wilbraham, Mass., is entering his second season in the organization after serving as an Inside Sales Specialist during the 2024-25 season. He also interned for the team in the 2023-24 season in the team's sales and communications departments. He is a 2024 graduate of Springfield College, where he played three seasons for the school's club hockey program.

Stisser joins the organization full-time after serving on the team's game night staff and Inside Sales department over the past two seasons. A native of Wolcott, Conn., Stisser graduated from Springfield College this month and was a member of the school's men's gymnastics program.

Liquori, a native of Agawam, Mass., joins the Thunderbirds as an Inside Sales Specialist after graduating from Southern New Hampshire University, where she played on the school's women's lacrosse team.

Carroll, a native of East Yaphank, N.Y., also joins as an Inside Sales Specialist after graduating this month from Western New England University, where she played on WNEU's women's soccer team.

