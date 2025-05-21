Series Reset: Checkers vs Bears

May 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Atlantic Division Final is heading to Hershey, and the Checkers are taking a 2-0 lead with them. Before the best-of-five series resumes Wednesday night, let's recap everything that's happened so far.

Game 1: Checkers 3, Bears 2

The opening contest went back and forth - with the Bears netting back-to-back goals in the middle frame to claim a 2-1 lead that was short-lived thanks to a Mike Benning power-play goal late in the period. The difference proved to be a shorthanded beauty from John Leonard with just over eight minutes to play in regulation - a strike that ultimately lifted the Checkers to a tone-setting Game 1 win.

Game 2: Checkers 2, Bears 1 (OT)

The following night's Game 2 was an even more tightly contested battle. The Bears found the scoreboard first less than three minutes into play, but that would hold as the only goal for an extended portion of regulation. Rasmus Asplund broke through for the home side early on in the third with a tying goal that set the game on course for overtime, and he played hero in the extra frame as well - cashing in on a rebound off the end boards and earning the Checkers a 2-0 series lead.

TOP PERFORMERS

Charlotte

Rasmus Asplund: Three points (2g, 1a) in two games

John Leonard: Two points (1g, 1a) in two games

Sandis Vilmanis: Two points (1g, 1a) in two games

Hershey

Mike Sgarbossa: Two points (0g, 2a) in two games

Luke Philp: One point (1g, 0a) in two games

Mike Vecchione: One point (1g, 0a) in two games

NOTES

WHERE IT STANDS

After winning both games on home ice, the Checkers hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five third round series. With Hershey being the higher seed - it finished first in the Atlantic and second in the Eastern Conference overall - the Bears will now host the remainder of the series, which the Checkers could end Wednesday night with a win.

TIGHT BATTLES

Each of the first two games were decided by one goal. That continues a season-long trend between these two clubs - of the 10 games played in the regular and postseasons, six have been decided by a single goal and the other four have been decided by two.

The Bears finished the regular season with more one-goal games (41) than any other team in the league. They had a .707 points percentage in those contests, just under Charlotte's .714 mark in 28 one-goal games. The squads were two of just eight teams across the AHL to record a points percentage north of .700 in one-goal games during the regular season.

ROAD WARRIORS

The Checkers were one of the league's top road teams during the regular season, a trait that has translated over into the playoffs. They have only played two contests away from home - both in Providence during their second-round series victory - but won them in decisive fashion, outscoring the Bruins 7-1 over the pair of tilts. On the flip side, Hershey has hosted three games during this postseason and gone 2-1.

LOCK DOWN

As it stands the Checkers have been the best defensive team in the playoffs - surrendering a league-leading 1.71 goals per game through seven contests. Charlotte has given up more than two goals on two occasions this postseason, both of which were losses to Providence.

QUOTES

Forward Wilmer Skoog on the first two games of the series

We knew it wasn't going to be perfect. We had our ups and downs but we stuck with it and kept battling through when it didn't go our way. At times it looked like we wanted it to look, and that's what we're striving for, to play a full 60. We'll get there at some point.

Skoog on preparing for Hershey to push back

From their perspective coming off a loss, they're going to come out even harder. And we know that. We'll be ready for their push and we'll play our game and make our push as well.

Skoog on his playoff production

Seeing a puck go in makes you believe that you can do it again and again and again. It's nice to see those go in. But it doesn't really matter who's scoring the goals, we're just looking to score goals - whoever's doing it, that's great.

Skoog on going into Hershey

That'll be a lot of fun. I think we're all looking forward to a loud building. It was a loud weekend here and we know it's going to be loud there too. The environment is just going to help us come out in the right mindset and be fired up. We'll play our game.

GAME 3 INFO

The entire Calder Cup Playoffs can be watched with AHLTV on FloHockey! Click here to get a subscription.

You can also listen live on the Charlotte Checkers App for iOS and Android!

Additionally, the following places have said they will be playing Game 3:

Ed's Tavern Dilworth

Freemore Tavern

Steamer's Sports Pub







American Hockey League Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.