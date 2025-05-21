Belleville Sens Release 2024-25 Community Impact Report with $305,000+ in Contributions

May 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are proud to release today the club's 2024-25 Community Impact Report, which outlines the results of the Belleville Sens' community initiatives over the past season.

Throughout the 2024-25 campaign, the Senators and their fans were able to donate more than $305,000* back into the Bay of Quinte Community through various community initiatives and fundraisers like the CAA Chuck-A-Puck Program, Senators Community Foundation 50/50 draw, Sens' Community Alley in-game fundraising, event sponsorships, and the Sens in School program.

The Senators were proud to distribute funds this season to community partners, including the local YMCA, hospital foundations across Quinte Health, local military support groups, and others.

Over the past few weeks, Belleville Sens Vice President of Business Operations John Mathers has been visiting some of those community partners to deliver the club's contributions and meet with staff and stakeholders.

"The effort that goes into our community programming can sometimes get lost in the franticness of the hockey season, so it's always a pleasure to be able to visit our community partners at the end of the season, to present those gifts, celebrate our fundraising initiatives, and the commitment of their volunteers and staff," said Mathers. "We're so proud to be able to make an impact on a wide range of organizations across the Quinte Region, and we're already looking forward to making more significant contributions through the summer and into 2025-26."

Here's a breakdown of the club's community support and donations from the 2024-25 season through May 21, 2025*:

CAA Chuck-A-Puck: $50,816.55 (Across 15 organizations)

Senators Community Foundation 50/50 draw contributions: $95,148.30 (Across 13 organizations)

Specialty Jersey Auction Donations: $6,054.14 (Split by Belleville Minor Hockey Association and Belleville Sens Community Programming)

In-game fundraising through "Sens Community Alley": $22,650

General Community Event Support and Donations: $37,000 (Approx: 135 events sponsored)

BP Buddies Attendees: $4,450

Sens In School

Schools Visited: 18

Students Involved: 3,500

Colouring Books: 8,000 (distributed via Sens in School visits and other youth programming)

The Belleville Sens will continue to be visible in the Bay of Quinte Region throughout the 2025 offseason, supporting various community events, so keep an eye out for Belly and the Belleville Sens tent for a chance to pick up some great giveaways or prizes throughout the summer!

If you'd like to learn more about the Belleville Sens community initiatives, you can click here to visit the club's Community Page. Additionally, you can click the following links for info on registering for the 2025-26 Chuck-A-Puck program or the 2025-26 Belleville Sens 50/50 program.

2025-26 Season Seat Memberships are on sale now by contacting the Belleville Sens office at 613-967-8067, emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or visiting the Belleville Sens website.







American Hockey League Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.