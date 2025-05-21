Cleveland Monsters Announce Youth Hockey Initiatives for Summer and Fall

May 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters have announced their offseason initiatives to help Grow the Game of hockey across Northeast Ohio including the Summer Street Hockey Series presented by Clean Express Car Wash, Girls Grow the Game Street Hockey Clinic presented by First Federal Lakewood and Monsters On-Ice Clinic presented by Sugardale. The team will also host the annual Kivi Day goalie clinic and front office day of service in August in honor of Matiss Kivlenieks' birthday to pay tribute to the late goaltender while also giving back to the local community.

In addition to the summer youth hockey programming, the Monsters and Ohio Hockey Project are excited to announce an expanded Mini Monsters Learn to Play program presented by University Hospitals offered in two locations beginning in the Fall of 2025. Mini Monsters will hold sessions for kids ages three to 13 at Winterhurst Ice Arena and Cleveland Heights Recreation Center running twice a week from September to December.

Summer Street Hockey Series presented by Clean Express Car Wash:

The Summer Street Hockey Series will be open to all children ages five to 12 regardless of their hockey experience. Participants can enroll with just a $5 donation to the Monsters Community Foundation and will receive USA Hockey-certified instruction in the fundamentals of stick-handling, shooting and passing. Participants will also receive a Monsters t-shirt and a complimentary ticket to a 2025-26 Monsters home opener. In addition to the Summer Street Hockey Series, the Monsters will host a special all-girls clinic to continue expanding the team's Girls Grow the Game platform presented by First Federal Lakewood.

Each street hockey clinic has limited spots available. Players joining the clinics must wear closed-toed shoes and use the equipment provided by the Monsters. Parents can register their child starting today at clevelandmonsters.com/growthegame with time slots filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

2025 Monsters Summer Street Hockey Series (Boys and Girls)

Date Time Location Address

Saturday, June 21 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center 25501 Chagrin Blvd, Beachwood, OH 44122

Saturday, June 28 noon to 1:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Kent State Ice Arena 650 Loop Rd, Kent, OH 44242

Saturday, July 12 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Alice Noble Ice Arena 851 Oldman Rd, Wooster, OH 44691

Saturday, July 19 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Halloran Park 3550 W. 117th St, Cleveland, OH 44111

2025 All Girls Street Hockey Clinic

Date Time Location Address

Saturday, August 2 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Hamilton Ice Arena 21018 Hillard Blvd, Rocky River, OH 44116

Monsters On-Ice Clinic presented by Sugardale:

The Monsters annual On-Ice Clinic presented by Sugardale returns on Monday, July 21, through Thursday, July 24, with all sessions taking place at the Monsters' official practice facility at Brunswick Auto Mart Arena. Participants will receive on-ice instruction from Stanley Cup Champion and Cleveland Hockey Legend Jock Callander, as well as goaltending classes from Monsters Goaltending Coach Brad Thiessen. All skaters will receive an exclusive Monsters On-Ice Clinic jersey, specialty mini stick and four tickets to the 2025-26 home opener.

Players of all skill levels are encouraged to attend; however, graduation from a Learn to Play Program, as well as registration with a youth hockey association for the 2025-26 season is recommended. Full equipment is required for all skaters, including helmets with full cages, skates, gloves, shin guards, hockey pants, elbow pads, shoulder pads, and hockey sticks. Parents can register their child ages 5-10 for on-ice clinics HERE with time slots filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Mini Monsters presented by University Hospitals:

The Monsters and Ohio Hockey Project are excited to announce an expanded Mini Monsters Learn to Play program presented by University Hospitals offered in two locations beginning in the Fall of 2025. Mini Monsters will hold sessions for kids ages three to 13 at Winterhurst Ice Arena and Cleveland Heights Recreation Center running twice a week from September to December.

The Mini Monsters Learn to Play program is designed to provide a simplified introductory hockey development pathway for boys and girls who are eager to learn the fundamentals of hockey in a fun and supportive environment. In partnership with Ohio Hockey Project, who will provide coaching and program development, the Mini Monsters introduces young athletes to the exciting world of hockey, focusing on basic skills, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

The three-month Mini Monsters program will include weekly instruction for all participants and rental of head-to-toe equipment including stick, helmet with cage, shoulder pads, elbow pads, hockey pants, shin guards, socks, neck guard, and hockey skates. The program registration fee is $250 and participants will also receive their own Mini Monsters hockey jersey and a ticket to a 2025-26 Monsters game at which they will be recognized for completion of the program.

2025 Fall-Winter Mini Monsters Programs

Location Time Age Group

Winterhurst Ice Arena Thursdays, 5:40 p.m. to 6:25 p.m.

Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. 3-8 years old

Winterhurst Ice Arena Thursdays, 6:25 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.

Saturdays, 11:15 a.m. to noon 8-13 years old

Cleveland Heights Recreation Center Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Saturdays, 9:15 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. 4-9 years old

Participants must be proficient in skating and have participated in a learn to skate program prior to enrolling in the Mini Monsters program.







