Checkers Advance to Eastern Conference Finals

May 21, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Charlotte Checkers today announced that they have advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals. The team, which completed a 3-0 sweep of two-time defending champion Hershey in the best-of-five Atlantic Division Finals with a 6-3 win earlier tonight, will play the winner of an ongoing series between Laval and Rochester.

A schedule for the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals, which marks the fourth of five rounds in the American Hockey League playoffs, will be announced as soon as the Checkers' opponent is determined. That series is currently tied 1-1, with Game 3 still in progress at the time of this release.

While the majority of tickets will not go on sale until the full series schedule is announced, the Checkers are now offering $10 balcony tickets to their first two home games ("Game A" and "Game B") through Memorial Day. This offer can be redeemed now by visiting charlottecheckers.com.

This marks the third time in 14 AHL seasons that the Checkers have made it to the conference finals. In their inaugural 2010-11 campaign, the Checkers suffered a four-game sweep at the hands of the eventual champion Binghamton Senators, and then beat the defending champion Toronto Marlies in six games on the way to their own Calder Cup title in 2019.

Prior to defeating Hershey, Charlotte earned a first-round bye after finishing in the top two in the Atlantic Division and then beat Providence 3-2 in the second round.







American Hockey League Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.