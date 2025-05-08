T-Birds, M&T Bank "Together We Can" in Community Initiative Raises over $100,000 this Season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds had another prolific season as a community partner to numerous organizations and causes in the Western Mass region. Through the franchise's "Together We Can" Community Partnership with M&T Bank, the Thunderbirds made more than 400 player and mascot visits in the area during the season while also raising more than $100,000 for charity.

"As we approach our 10th anniversary, our commitment to being a true champion for the Western Massachusetts community has never been stronger," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "That core principle continues to guide everything we do. Partners like M&T Bank, who share our passion for local impact, have been instrumental in helping us expand our reach and deepen our efforts across the Pioneer Valley. Each year, we're inspired by the remarkable generosity and spirit of giving throughout the 413, and we're honored to play a meaningful role in lifting up those who call this region home."

"M&T Bank is proud to partner with the Springfield Thunderbirds' "Together We Can" campaign and honored to play a role in strengthening the communities in the Pioneer Valley in such a meaningful way," said M&T Bank Senior Vice President Maureen Picknally. "We are deeply committed to our community partners and strive to make a positive impact in peoples' lives and in the communities we serve."

The 2024-25 season further showcased the T-Birds' dedication to remaining a pillar of the Springfield community, with an average of more than one visit per day by players, staff, and team mascot Boomer. The scope of those appearances has been wide-ranging, from youth hockey program visits to corporate partner appearances and charitable presence at staple community events like the Rays of Hope Walk.

Long before the puck even dropped on the season, the T-Birds had already made their mark in the community thanks to a second successful summer of the team's Community Caravan, with support from MassMutual. The program made stops in three neighboring towns throughout the summer of 2024, creating a fun atmosphere for T-Birds fans in the offseason months with activities ranging from the inflatable shooter tutor to face painters and balloon artists. Furthermore, the program made its mark on the towns they visited, as each Caravan benefited a local non-profit organization. The team collected food, baby supplies, and school supplies and generated over 400 pounds of food donations and more than $500 of donated goods.

A highlight of the early season schedule, the annual T-Birds School Day Game on Nov. 6 brought more than 6,000 school students to the MassMutual Center for a one-of-a-kind educational experience, complete with a T-Birds-themed workbook that spanned several school subjects and morphed the classroom with the hockey rink. This tradition has been continually supported by longtime T-Birds partners Fontaine Bros. Construction and MassMutual.

The T-Birds and their fans continued to show their love for our four-legged friends during the annual Pucks & Paws game on Nov. 15, thanks to their partners at Pet Supplies Plus and the Foundation for TJO Animals. The pups who made their way into the Thunderdome were treated to a T-Birds dog toy and water dish, while every "dog ticket" sold benefited the Foundation for TJO Animals, which provides funding for treatment and care for animals at the TJO Animal Shelter.

The third year of the T-Birds' partnership with the Rock 102 Mayflower Marathon proved to be the most successful yet. The team's home game on Nov. 22 provided an opportunity for fans to donate canned goods ahead of the 31st annual drive the following week at MGM Springfield. Thanks to the generosity of T-Birds fans in the region who donated throughout the month at the Thunderdome, the Mayflower Marathon takeover provided a springboard to a record total of over $236,000 in food and monetary donations, all of which benefited Open Pantry in Springfield, providing Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

T-Birds forward Sam Bitten continued the team's fight against cancer for the club's annual Hockey Fights Cancer game on Nov. 30. For a third straight season, Bitten collaborated with the T-Birds front office for a new line of Bitsy's Army merchandise, aimed at raising money for brain tumor cancer research in memory of Bitten's cousin, Martin Piche, who passed from the disease four years ago. The team sported specialty lavender jerseys, which brought further fundraising for local cancer charities (Baystate Children's Hospital, Sister Caritas Cancer Center, CHD's Cancer House of Hope, Survivor Journeys, etc.).

As the holidays approached, the T-Birds' annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Teddy Bear Pools & Spas, showcased the heartfelt nature of the season on Dec. 7. After a record 7,162 stuffed animals were collected, more than 15 local organizations received donations from T-Birds players, Boomer, and staff. Those donations, in turn, provided countless smiles for underprivileged youth at the holidays. Some of the highlighted beneficiaries included Square One, CHD, Ronald McDonald House of Springfield, the Springfield Boys & Girls Clubs, and MLK Family Services.

Throughout the season, the T-Birds did not stop with their usual community-themed nights for their chances to provide a tangible impact. After Hurricane Helene ravaged the Charlotte area in North Carolina in November, the T-Birds used their pair of games against the Checkers in November as a chance to raise funds for Hurricane relief efforts in their rivals' home state. "Hurricanes for Hurricane Relief" allowed the organization to donate more than $2,000 to Samaritan's Purse in North Carolina.

In January, wildfires in the Los Angeles area displaced thousands of families and left countless homes destroyed. In the spirit of the T-Birds' upcoming Hometown Heroes Night on Jan. 25, the organization partnered with the Springfield Fire Department to generate funds for their firefighting brothers and sisters in California. After Springfield Firefighters ran a "Fill the Boot" campaign at Hometown Heroes Night, the two entities proudly contributed more than $4,000 to Los Angeles fire personnel.

As the calendar flipped to February, the T-Birds leaned into their military roots once again, as players paid a visit to the Barnes 104th Fighter Wing ahead of the annual MIlitary Appreciation Night on Feb. 22. In addition to the specialty jersey auction benefiting local military charities, the T-Birds also provided a memorable welcome to the next wave of men and women joining the military ranks with an on-ice enlistment ceremony.

Perhaps the best showing of the Springfield community's pride comes each March with Pink In The Rink, the T-Birds' annual game that shines a light on breast cancer awareness with collaboration from Baystate Health and the Rays of Hope Foundation. The pink ice, pregame survivor circle ceremony, and the team's specialty jerseys create an unforgettably inspiring ambience in the Thunderdome each Spring. Through jersey auctions and in-game raffling and other fundraising ventures, the team generated a donation of $38,300 to the Rays of Hope for 2025.

The organization continued building upon traditions on March 16 during the annual CHD Sensory-Friendly Sunday. On top of providing an inclusive environment for fans whose sensitivities would otherwise make a hockey game a difficult experience, the Thunderbirds took it a step further. With support from MAACO, the team now offers free Sensory Bags to be rented out at all T-Birds home games. The bags come with sunglasses, noise-cancelling headphones, and other supplies aimed at allowing fans a chance to still enjoy T-Birds hockey action while being comfortable in the environment around them.

Of course, the Thunderbirds' community presence extends far beyond game nights on the weekend. Two staple educational programs enjoyed continued success in 2024-25, beginning with the T-Birds' Stick to Reading initiative, supported by MassMutual. More than 50 schools participated in this program that rewards the love of reading with tickets to a T-Birds game while instilling a lifelong love of reading.

Boomer's Reading Club also enjoyed a year of growth. The cause, spearheaded by T-Birds Man of the Year Drew Callin, partnered with the Springfield City Library to visit seven different branches throughout the season, up from five the year before. Each of the seven branches also received donated supplies from the T-Birds Foundation, totalling over $1,500 combined for the year.

Players up and down the T-Birds roster also continued their steadfast commitment to giving back to the youth hockey community in Western Massachusetts, as the team made more than 25 trips to area rinks as part of the T-Birds' "Practice with the Pros" presented by Dunkin'. Each trip's main goal was to provide unforgettable experiences for future T-Birds stars as they learn from their hockey idols. The youth hockey programs also got their spotlight at the MassMutual Center in the Spring with the annual GSL Parade of Champions during intermission of a Thunderbirds game.

The 2024-25 regular season may be over, but the Thunderbirds' front office staff and Boomer will remain as active as ever in the Springfield community throughout the late Spring and Summer. For more information on upcoming events, stay tuned to the T-Birds on social media @THunderbirdsAHL, or visit the Community Tab on www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

