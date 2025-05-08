Abbotsford Canucks Pull Ahead in the Series with a 3-1 Win over the Firebirds

May 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Abbotsford Canucks returned to home ice for Game 3 of the Pacific Division Semifinals against the Coachella Valley Firebirds, with the series tied 1-1. With a pivotal win on the line, the Canucks looked to take control of the best-of-five showdown.

Artūrs Šilovs got the nod in net for the sixth straight game, once again facing off against Coachella's Nikke Kokko.

Abbotsford faced pressure early, including having to kill off the game's first penalty. The Firebirds kept Šilovs busy, piling on shots, but the Canucks netminder stood tall to keep the game scoreless. That changed roughly 15 minutes in, when Nate Smith notched Abbotsford's first shot on goal-capitalizing on his own rebound to give the Canucks a 1-0 lead. With momentum building, the Canucks struck again in the final seconds of the period. Kirill Kudryavtsev ripped a point shot through traffic and past Kokko, sending Abbotsford into the intermission up 2-0, despite having only a couple shots on net.

The second period turned into a defensive battle. Both teams exchanged power plays, but neither side could convert. Strong goaltending and structured defense preserved the 2-0 scoreline heading into the third.

Early in the final frame, the Firebirds pushed back. Just over three minutes in, Ryan Winterton snapped a shot from the left circle to make it 2-1, giving Coachella Valley some hope. The tight, back-and-forth play continued, but the Canucks gained a power play opportunity with under five minutes to go. Although they couldn't capitalize, Abbotsford sealed the win when Phil Di Giuseppe launched a long-range empty-netter as Kokko headed to the bench. The 3-1 final gave the Canucks a 2-1 series lead.

The teams will face off again Friday night in Abbotsford, where the Canucks will have a chance to clinch a spot in the Pacific Division Final against the Colorado Eagles.

