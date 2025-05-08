Colorado Rallies for 3-1 Win over Barracuda, Advance to Pacific Division Finals

May 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado goaltender Trent Miner stopped 35 of the 36 shots he faced, while forwards Chase Bradley, Tye Felhaber and Jason Polin all found the back of the net, as the Eagles rallied from a 1-0 deficit to defeat the San Jose Barracuda 3-1 on Wednesday. The victory gives Colorado a 3-1 series win over the Barracuda and now advances the Eagles to the Pacific Division Finals. The Eagles finished the night going 1-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

The first period would see each team go 0-for-1 on the power play, as both netminders stood tall and sent the game to the first intermission still scoreless.

San Jose would earn a four-minute, double-minor power play just 3:18 into the second period, but the Eagles would take care of business on the penalty kill, keeping the Barracuda off the board.

Late in the middle frame, Colorado forward Mark Senden would wrap behind the net before throwing a shot on net. After reviewing the play, the goal was waived off and the two teams left for the second intermission still looking at a 0-0 score.

San Jose would net the game's first goal just 4:09 into the third period when forward Igor Chernyshov camped out on top of the crease before deflecting a shot past Miner, putting the Barracuda on top, 1-0.

The Eagles would generate an answer 1:17 later when Bradley fired a backhander from the endline that would skip off goalie Yaroslav Askarov and across the goal line. The goal was Bradley's first tally of the postseason and tied the game at 1-1.

A late power play would set up Felhaber to hammer home a one-timer from the left-wing circle, putting Colorado on top 2-1 at the 13:32 mark of the final frame.

The Barracuda would pull Askarov in favor of the extra attacker in the final two minutes of the contest, but it would be Polin who would take advantage with an empty-netter with just 56 seconds remaining in the contest.

Askarov suffered the loss in net, allowing two goals on 31 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they kick off the Pacific Division Finals, dates and opponent are still to be determined. Tickets for the Pacific Division Finals will go on sale at 10am MT on Monday, May 12th and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.