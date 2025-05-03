Colorado Takes 1-0 Series Lead with 6-3 Victory Over Barracuda

May 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SAN JOSE, CA. - Colorado forward Jayson Megna notched two goals and an assist, while goaltender Trent Miner made 25 saves on 28 shots, as the Eagles defeated the San Jose Barracuda 6-3 in Game One of their Pacific Division Semifinal Series. Four different Eagles finished the night with multi-point performances, with five different Colorado skaters finding the back of the net. The Eagles dominated the battle on specialty teams, finishing 2-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

After shutting down the game's first power play, Colorado would go on to net the game's first goal. A bit of transition set up Megna to dish the puck to the slot, where defenseman Calle Rosen hammered it home, giving the Eagles a 1-0 edge with 3:44 remaining in the first period. The Barracuda would go on to outshoot Colorado 12-6 in the opening 20 minutes, but the Eagles would head to the first intermission still leading, 1-0.

A power play early in the second period would allow Colorado forward Chris Wagner to slice to the top of the crease, before deflecting a shot from the point into the back of the net, putting the Eagles up 2-0 at the 3:02 mark.

Another opportunity on the man-advantage would lead to another goal, as Megna swatted a rebound in the crease past goalie Yaroslav Askarov, extending Colorado's advantage to 3-0 with 12:41 still to play in the middle frame.

San Jose would then flip the script on the penalty kill, as forward Filip Bystedt capped off a shorthanded breakaway with a wrister from the slot, trimming the deficit to 3-1 at the 8:25 mark of the second stanza.

A delayed penalty against the Barracuda would allow Eagles defenseman John Ludvig an opportunity to light the lamp with a shot from the top of the right-wing circle, giving Colorado a 4-1 lead with 2:05 remaining in the period.

Still trailing 4-1 as the puck dropped on the third period, San Jose would inch back when forward Collin Graf buried a shot from the right-wing corner, slicing the Eagles advantage to 4-2 at the 13:16 mark.

With Askarov on the bench in favor of the extra attacker, Barracuda forward Collin White would capitalize when he beat Miner from the slot with a wrister, pulling the score to 4-3 with 2:19 still left to play.

Askarov would again head to the bench to bring out an additional attacker, but it would be Colorado who would take advantage with an empty-netter from Megna at the 18:29 mark and fellow forward Tye Felhaber just 1:01 later, rounding out the 6-3 score.

Askarov suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 22 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the San Jose Barracuda in Game Two of the Pacific Division Semifinals on Sunday, May 4th at 7:05pm MT at Tech CU Arena in San Jose, California. Playoff tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.

