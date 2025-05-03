IceHogs Look to Build off Game One Victory

Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs take on the Milwaukee Admirals for game two of the Central Division Semifinal series tonight at 6 p.m. The IceHogs look to carry the momentum following a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory in game one where the Hogs' erased a two-goal deficit in the final ten minutes of regulation.

Dach Delivers:

"I'm going to be there every single shift... every single period I'm going to be right in front of their face." Colton Dach said ahead of the IceHogs' game one matchup with the Milwaukee Admirals.

The IceHogs immediately felt the impact of Colton Dach back into the lineup as he provided Rockford with more physicality against a physical Milwaukee team. Dach would draw a penalty on Ozzy Wiesblatt when he went hard to the Admirals' net. While the IceHogs did not score on the power-play, they built momentum early in the opening period and testing Matthew Murray with 11 shots in the frame. Dach would be the eventual overtime hero, snapping a wrist shot past Murray just twelve seconds into overtime to give the IceHogs a 1-0 series lead. The overtime goal is the quickest playoff overtime goal in IceHogs history and third in Calder Cup playoff history. The overtime hero was happy with the team effort in the first game of the series.

"It was amazing having all four lines and all three defensive pairs going and 'Messo [Drew Commesso] had an unbelievable game as well. The guys rose to the occasion when the game got physical... we have a big and tough group in there as well so we can be physical as well and that's what we showed them." Dach said.

2025 Calder Cup Playoff Records:

(5) Rockford: 3-0

(1) Milwaukee: 0-1

It's Gerry Time:

Nine-year AHL veteran Gerry Mayhew tied the game for Rockford at 16:33 of the third period. The goal came as the IceHogs made the aggressive decision to pull Drew Commesso for the extra attacker with over three minutes remaining. Mayhew is tied with five other skaters for the most goals in the Calder Cup Playoffs with three goals in three games. The Michigan native had a two-goal performance in the decisive game two against the Chicago Wolves in a 5-0 Rockford victory. Mayhew now has 13 goals in 22 postseason games throughout his career.

Another Close Call:

Throughout the ten game series that spanned the regular season, the IceHogs and Admirals played in six games decided by one goal. Four of those six games went into overtime or the shootout with the IceHogs winning two shootout contests. Game one Thursday night was yet another one-goal affair with the IceHogs earning their first win at UW- Milwaukee Panther Arena this season.

Scouting The Admirals:

After a scoreless opening period, the Admirals struck for two goals in the first minute of the middle frame. Cal O'Reilly and Fedor Svechkov beat Drew Commesso just fifteen seconds apart to take a 2-0 lead over Rockford. Svechkov tallied six goals during Milwaukee's run to the Western Conference Finals last season. Despite a physical game one, neither team spent much time on the man advantage as the Admirals went 0/1 on the power-play and Rockford went 0/2. Both teams struggled on the power-play during the regular season series. The IceHogs handed the Admirals their first loss since March 29 when they fell to the Henderson Silver Knights by a 4-1 score.

Division Semifinal Round Schedule:

Game 1 - Thu., May 1 at Milwaukee, W 3-2 OT

Game 2 - Sat., May 3 at Milwaukee, 6 CT

Game 3 - Wed., May 7 vs Milwaukee 7 CT

Game 4 - Fri., May 9 vs Milwaukee 7 CT*

Game 5 - Sun., May 11 at Milwaukee, 4 CT*

* - if necessary

