Anderson's Hat Trick Sinks the Admirals in Game 2

May 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Rockford IceHogs skated past the Admirals 6-1 in Game 2 of the Central Division Semifinals Saturday night inside Panther Arena. The Hogs won both games on the road to snag a 2-0 series lead.

The IceHogs pounced on the Admirals in the 1st period with two goals from Joey Anderson. Just 1:09 into the game, Samuel Savoie stole the puck in the offensive zone and slid a pass across the crease for Anderson to tap in.

In the final minute of the opening frame, Brett Seney skated behind the Admirals net and spotted Anderson in front. The veteran snapped in his second goal past Milwaukee's Matt Murray.

Milwaukee's defenseman Jake Livingstone took a five-minute major penalty seconds into the 2nd. Kevin Korchinski, who now has points in four-straight, slid a pass up the middle to Anderson who scored on a breakaway for the 3-0 lead.

Marc Del Gaizo's solo rush in the offensive zone brought Milwaukee back within two at 14:22 of the 2nd period. Samuel Savoie had the response though for Rockford, using his speed and accuracy to snipe a shot over Murray and help the Hogs in front 4-1.

In the 3rd period, Seney banged the puck into the empty net when Murray went to the bench. With three minutes to go in regulation, Aidan Thompson snapped a wrister into the top corner for his first professional goal.

Drew Commesso shut the door on the Admirals comeback hopes and finished with 30 saves.

Rockford will host Game 3 of the series on Wednesday, May 7 at 7:00pm CT inside the BMO Center.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.