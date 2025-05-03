Melanson's Overtime Goal Leads Firebirds Over Canucks in Game Two

May 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, defeated the Abbotsford Canucks in game two of the second round of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs in overtime by the final score of 5-4. Jacob Melanson scored five minutes into OT to tie the best-of-five series at 1-1.

For the fourth straight time this postseason the Firebirds opened the scoring. Gustav Olofsson's slapshot off a clean faceoff win by Ben Meyers found its way past Arturs Silovs to put Coachella Valley ahead 1-0 just 3:02 into the first period.

Ty Nelson added to his team's lead at 7:20 as his blast from the right circle hit the back of the net. Logan Morrison and Jagger Firkus earned the assists on Nelson's first AHL playoff goal.

Coachella Valley completed their three-goal first period on a Max Lajoie strike as it ricocheted off Silovs and over the goal line with 38 seconds left in the opening frame. The Canucks replaced Silovs in goal with Nikita Tolopilo to start the second period after giving up three goals on eight shots.

Abbotsford struck twice in a 1:22 span within the first five minutes of the second period. Phil Di Giuseppe swung a puck on goal that hit off the skate of Nikke Kokko and in followed up by a Nate Smith wrap-around that cut the Coachella Valley' lead to just one goal.

Jujhar Khaira tied the game for Abbotsford 6:17 into the third period and then gave the Canucks their first lead of the game at 13:10.

Ben Meyers netted the equalizer for Coachella Valley with 4:02 remaining in regulation. Ville Ottavainen's shot deflected to the corner where Jacob Melanson put it off Tolopilo. Meyers knocked in the rebound to tie it at four and force overtime.

Nikita Tolopilo mishandled a puck behind his own net as Luke Henman and Jacob Melanson swarmed the Canucks' goaltender. Melanson stole the puck from behind the goal and won the game for the Firebirds at 4:45 of overtime.

Nikke Kokko made 26 saves 30 shots in the victory. Coachella Valley's powerplay finished the game 0-for-1 as the penalty kill went 2-for-2. The Firebirds outshot the Canucks 31-30.

The Firebirds head north of the border to face the Canucks in Abbotsford for Game Three on Wednesday, May 7th. Puck drop is set for 7pm PT at the Abbotsford Events Centre.

