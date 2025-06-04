Cactus Cup College Hockey Tournament Returns to Acrisure Arena in January 2026

PALM SPRINGS, CA - Acrisure Arena, home to the American Hockey League's (AHL) Coachella Valley Firebirds, an affiliate of the National Hockey League's (NHL) Seattle Kraken, is proud to announce the return of the Second Annual Cactus Cup presented by Sonoma County Winegrowers, showcasing exciting NCAA Division-I Men's Hockey action. This year's event will feature the University of Massachusetts Lowell River Hawks, the Minnesota State University Mavericks, Yale University Bulldogs, and St. Cloud State University Huskies.

The two-day event will showcase four games taking place on Friday, January 2 and Saturday, January 3, 2026. Friday'sfirst matchup begins at 3:30 p.m. with game two starting at 7:00 p.m. PT. The action continues Saturday with the consolation game beginning at 3:30 p.m. followed by the championship game at 7:00 p.m.

"Sonoma County Winegrowers is proud to return as the presenting sponsor of the Cactus Cup for a second year," said Karissa Kruse, President and CEO of Sonoma County Winegrowers. "We're continually inspired by the passion, talent, and sportsmanship these collegiate athletes bring to the ice. It's a true pleasure to share the wines and stories of Sonoma County - not only with the Coachella Valley community, but with the families and fans who travel from across the country for this unforgettable weekend of hockey, wine, food, and celebration."

PRESALE: The presale will take place on Wednesday, June 4, starting at 10 a.m. PT and will run through Thursday, June 5 at 10 p.m. PT. Team specific presales will be held on Thursday, June 5 from 10 a.m. PT - 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, June 6, at 10:00 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster, the official ticketing provider of Acrisure Arena. Tickets for the 2026 Cactus Cup provide access to both games scheduled for each day, allowing fans to enjoy two full days of exciting NCAA Men's College Hockey action. Purchase tickets for Friday, January 2, and Saturday, January 3. Two-day passes can be purchased.

Groups of 10 or more save when booking through the Acrisure Arena Group Sales team. Groups receive reduced ticket prices and processing fees, opportunity to reserve seats and pay later, and group seating options.

