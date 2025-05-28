Seattle Kraken Re-Sign Forward John Hayden to Two-Year Contract

SEATTLE - Today, Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill announced that the club has signed forward John Hayden to a two-year, one-way contract extension ($775,000 AAV) starting in the 2025-26 season.

"John has been an important player in our organization over the past three seasons, making an impact at both the NHL and AHL level," said Botterill. "He's a strong leader who brings a terrific work ethic and physical presence. We're excited to have him in our organization for the next two years."

Hayden, 30, played in 20 regular-season games for the Kraken last season, recording two points (1g/1a) and 31 penalty minutes. He also skated in 44 regular-season contests with the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League (AHL), registering 27 points (11g/16a). In the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, Hayden posted two goals and three points (2g/1a) in six games.

The 6-foot-3, 223-pound forward has recorded 39 points (18g/21a) and 321 penalty minutes in 269 career NHL regular-season games with the Kraken, Buffalo Sabres, Arizona Coyotes, New Jersey Devils and Chicago Blackhawks. At the AHL level, Hayden has appeared in 180 career regular-season games, amassing 103 points (48g/55a) and 172 penalty minutes with the Firebirds and Rockford IceHogs. He has also skated in 47 career Calder Cup Playoff games, recording 21 points (15g/6a).

Before turning pro, the Chicago, Illinois native played four seasons at Yale University (2013-17), producing 91 points (50g/41a) in 127 games en route to being named to the ECAC Second All-Star Team as well as the All-Ivy League First Team roster as Yale's captain in 2016-17. He has represented the United States in several international competitions, including the 2022 IIHF Men's World Championship, 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2013 IIHF U18 Men's World Championship (silver medal). Hayden was originally drafted by Chicago in the third round (74th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.







