Flex 40 Pack Now Available - Don't Miss Out

May 28, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







The Belleville Senators Flex 40 is officially on sale! This is your chance to lock in big savings and enjoy exclusive benefits all season long. Flex tickets are open ended vouchers that you can use in any combination to any game you want!

When you grab a Flex 40 pack, you're not just getting the best price outside of season seats and completely flexible vouchers- you're getting VIP treatment:

- Discounts on Merchandise

- Savings on Food & Beverage

- Member only events with the Players and Coaches

- Playoff Priority Access and More

Whether you're here for the action, the atmosphere, or both- Flex 40 makes every visit even better.

If 40 tickets is too much for you, Flex 26 goes on sale TOMORROW!

Stay tuned for even more flexible ways to experience everything you love.

Don't wait- Flex 40 is only available for a limited time. Get yours today and make the most of every moment.







American Hockey League Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.