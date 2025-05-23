Belleville Sens Announce 2025-26 Home Opener and Guaranteed Dates

May 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are thrilled to announce the date for the club's 2025-26 Home Opener, along with five other guaranteed dates for the upcoming American Hockey League campaign.

The Senators will play their home opener on Saturday, October 18, 2025, with other guaranteed home dates as follows:

1) Saturday, December 6

2) Saturday, December 13

3) Saturday, January 3

4) Monday, February 16

5) Saturday, March 21

"Announcing our home opener and guaranteed dates for the upcoming season is always an exciting time for our fans, and an important milestone for our organization each year," says Belleville Sens Vice President of Business Operations John Mathers. "Not only does it give fans a few dates to circle on their calendars and start building energy into next season, but it also gives our business team the ability to nail down and finalize some of the key dates and plans for our 2025-26 promotions, activations and giveaways!"

Game times and opponents are still to be determined, with the complete 2025-26 American Hockey League schedule expected to be released in July. More information on promotional and theme nights, giveaways, single game tickets, and more will be released in the coming weeks.

2025-26 Season Seat Memberships are on sale now by contacting the Belleville Sens office at 613-967-8067, emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or visiting the Belleville Sens website.







