Firebirds' Season Ends with Loss to Abbotsford Canucks
May 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
ABBOTSFORD, BC, CANADA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, were defeated by the Abbotsford Canucks on Friday night by the final score of 2-0. With the loss, the Firebirds fall in the best-of-five series to the Canucks (3-1) and are eliminated from the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.
Max Sasson scored a powerplay goal for Abbotsford at the 9:53 mark of the opening period, the only man-advantage strike that Coachella Valley had surrendered throughout the playoffs. Linus Karlsson sealed the victory for the Canucks with an empty net goal with 1:31 remaining in the third period.
Nikke Kokko made 22 saves on 23 shots in the loss. Coachella Valley's powerplay finished the game 0-for-3, and totaled an 0-for-17 in the postseason. The penalty kill went 1-for-2, putting them at 14-for-15 in the playoffs.. The Firebirds outshot the Canucks 29-24.
