Eagles to Face Abbotsford in Pacific Division Final of Calder Cup Playoffs
May 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team will face the Abbotsford Canucks in the Pacific Division Final of the 2025 AHL Calder Cup Playoffs. The best-of-five series will kick off with Game One on Friday, May 16th at 8:00pm MT at Abbotsford Centre in Abbotsford, British Columbia. Following Game Two on Sunday, May 18th, the Eagles will return home to host the final three games of the series, if necessary, starting with Game Three on Wednesday, May 21st at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena.
Colorado Eagles (1) vs. Abbotsford Canucks (2)
Game 1 May 16 @ 8pm MT
Game 2 May 18 @ 7pm MT
Game 3 May 21 @7:05pm MT
Game 4* May 23 @ 7:05pm MT
Game 5* May 26 @3:05pm M
*If necessary
Tickets for all home playoff games are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
