Brown, P-Bruins Defeat Checkers in Overtime in Game Four

May 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte, NC - Captain Patrick Brown netted the game-winning goal 7:08 into overtime to lift the Providence Bruins past the Charlotte Checkers 3-2 in game four of the Atlantic Division Semifinals on Friday night at Bojangles Coliseum. Oliver Wahlstrom tied the game with 5:09 to play in the final frame, while John Farinacci found the back of the net in the middle frame. Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 31 shots in relief to earn the victory.

How It Happened

Wilmer Skoog received a pass at the top of the slot and chipped a shot past the blocker of the goaltender, giving the Checkers a 1-0 lead with 3:05 remaining in the first period.

Trevor Kuntar slid the puck to Farinacci cutting to the crease, where he deked to the backhand and flipped a shot past the goaltender, tying the game at 1-1 with 10:34 to play in the second frame. Joey Abate received a secondary assist.

Ben Steeves collected a turnover in the slot and snapped a shot inside the upper-left corner, giving the Checkers a 2-1 lead just 1:16 into the third period.

Matthew Poitras fed the puck to Wahlstrom in the slot, where he fired a wrist shot into the upper-right corner of the net, tying the game at 2-2 with 5:09 left in the third period. Jeffrey Viel was credited with a secondary assist.

Brown hammered a slap shot from the point that whistled inside the left post, giving the P-Bruins the victory 7:08 into the extra frame. Vinni Lettieri and Michael Callahan received the assists.

Stats

Brown's overtime tally was his first of the playoffs.

The P-Bruins earned their second overtime victory of the playoffs.

Bussi stopped 31 of 33 shots in relief. The P-Bruins totaled 34 shots.

The power play went 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 4-for-4.

The series is tied 2-2 heading into a decisive game five.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins remain in Charlotte to face the Checkers for game five of the best-of-five second round series on Sunday, May 11 at Bojangles Coliseum. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m.

