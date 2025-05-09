IceHogs Thwarted by Admirals, Drop Game 4

May 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs fell just short in Game 4, losing 3-2 to the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday night inside the BMO Center. The Admirals win sets up a pivotal Game 5 on Sunday.

Milwaukee opened the scoring for the second-straight night with a goal 7:54 into the game. A failed Rockford clear found the stick of the Admirals' Turner Ottenbreit, who blasted in a shot from the blue line past Drew Commesso.

On the ensuing center ice faceoff, Rockford won possession and got the puck deep. Jalen Luypen grabbed a hold from behind the night and fed Jackson Cates in front who snapped a shot through Matt Murray.

With 1:15 to go in the 1st period, Rockford completed a lengthy offensive zone cycle and allowed Nolan Allan to make his way below the goal line. The Hogs defenseman spotted rookie Aidan Thomspon in front, then the forward slid the puck through the legs of the Milwaukee goaltender.

In the 2nd frame, the Admirals pushed and outshot 12-3 in the 2nd period. Kyle Marino tied the game at 2-2, stashing in a rebound just inside the blue paint for his first goal of the playoffs.

Milwaukee grabbed the lead at 14:27 of the middle period thanks to a man-advantage goal. On their 4th power play of the game, Ozzie Weissblatt located the puck and poked it over the goal line before Commesso could get a whistle.

The IceHogs threw 11 shots towards Murray in the Milwaukee crease, but couldn't find the equalizer.

Rockford hits the road for a pivotal Game 5 of the series on Sunday, May 11 at 4:00pm CT inside Panther Arena.

