IceHogs and Admirals Face-Off for Game Four

May 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs and Milwaukee Admirals will drop the puck on game four of the Central Division Semifinal series tonight at 7 p.m. Rockford has another chance to close out the best-of-five series after suffering a 6-2 setback Wednesday night.

Tale Of The Tape:

The IceHogs took their first back-to-back win over the Admirals since Dec. 15 and Jan. 12 to open up the Division Semifinal Series. The Admirals jumped out to a three goal lead in the opening period with goals from Grigori Denisenko, Kieffer Bellows, and Spencer Stastney. Bellows and Joakim Kemell would add to the Milwaukee lead in the middle period before Zach Sanford tallied the IceHogs' first goal late in the period. Samuel Savoie cut the deficit to three early in the third before Bellows would complete his hat-trick with just under three minutes remaining.

Calder Cup Playoff Records:

(5) Rockford: 4-1

(1) Milwaukee: 1-2

Bounce Back:

The 6-2 loss Wednesday night was the first loss for the IceHogs since Apr. 19 when they ended the regular season against the Wolves. Throughout the 72 game regular season, Rockford suffered losses by four or more goals nine times. The Hogs' posted a 6-1-1-1 record in games following losses by four or more goals. Interim Head Coach Mark Eaton expects a strong response from his team to begin game four against the division champions.

"It's one game, that's the thing about the playoffs. Whether you lose by five goals or in overtime a loss is a loss and the series is 2-1. As a group we have done a great job all year responding to adversity, responding to subpar efforts," Eaton said.

Savoie Among Top Rookie Scorers:

IceHogs' rookie Samuel Savoie factored in on both goals Wednesday night against Milwaukee. Savoie 21, collected the primary assist on Zach Sanford's goal late in the middle period and then found the back of the net for the second consecutive game at 1:55 of the third period. Savoie is now tied with three other rookies for most points this postseason with five points (2G, 3A) in five games. Samuel is joined by teammate Aidan Thompson who is 10th in rookie scoring this postseason with three points (1G, 2A).

Sanford Extends Streak:

Rockford's first goal came from Zach Sanford on the penalty kill in the final 20 seconds of the second period. With the goal, Sanford extended his postseason point streak to five which is the longest active point streak this postseason. Sanford joins Kris Versteeg and Troy Brouwer as the other IceHogs to score a shorthanded goal in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Both Versteeg and Brouwer scored short handed goals during the 2008 postseason. The 2019 Stanley Cup Champion is closing in on his Calder Cup Playoff high seven points he had in 2023 as a member of the Milwaukee Admirals. Sanford has 16 career Calder Cup Playoff points in 27 games.

Playing Shorthanded:

The IceHogs took 48 penalty minutes (PIM) in their game three loss to the Admirals. Through six playoff games Rockford has the highest penalty minute total with 97 PIM. The IceHogs rank 12th on the penalty kill in the postseason, operating at 88.2% and allowing just two power-play goals. The IceHogs have allowed just one power-play goal in each series to begin the postseason.

This Date In IceHogs History:

5/9/2008- The IceHogs took down the Chicago Wolves in game five of the West Division Finals with a 5-1 win in Rosemont. Troy Brouwer had a pair of goals, including a short handed goal in the victory as Corey Crawford went 40/41 to secure the win. The IceHogs penalty-kill went 6/6 to keep the Wolves' power-play off the board.

Division Semifinal Round Schedule:

Game 1 - Thu., May 1 at Milwaukee, W 3-2 OT

Game 2 - Sat., May 3 at Milwaukee, W 6-1

Game 3 - Wed., May 7 vs Milwaukee L 2-6

Game 4 - Fri., May 9 vs Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Game 5 - Sun., May 11 at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.*

* - if necessary

