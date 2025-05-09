Stars Stun Griffins in Double Overtime Comeback to Advance to Central Division Finals

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, completed a dramatic 5-4 double-overtime, comeback victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins in Game Three of the Central Division Semifinals on Friday night, rallying from a three-goal deficit to win in front of a sellout crowd of 6,778 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

After a scoreless first overtime, a familiar hero emerged in double overtime. With 9:14 remaining in the second extra frame, Cameron Hughes sealed the victory for Texas with a diving backhand finish around the pads of Sebastian Cossa, sending the Stars to the Central Division Finals.

Texas struck early for the third straight game, opening the scoring just 3:36 into the contest when Kole Lind buried a rebound from an Arttu Hyry shot. Grand Rapids answered just past the midway mark of the first period, with Michael Brandsegg-Nygård tying the game at 1-1.

The Griffins took their first lead of the series 48 seconds into the second period, as Nate Danielson chipped a loose puck past Remi Poirier. Dominik Shine made it 3-1 with a glove-side finish at 11:47, and Amadeus Lombardi added another late in the frame to give Grand Rapids a 4-1 lead heading into the third.

Magnus Hellberg took over in net for the Stars to start the third period after Poirier stopped 18 of 22 shots through two periods. Texas began its comeback 3:52 into the frame when Hyry forced a turnover behind the Grand Rapids net, setting up Matej Blümel in front for an easy finish into an open cage. Hughes pulled the Stars within one with a power-play deflection past Cossa, and Trey Taylor completed the comeback, tying the game at 4-4 off a rebound with 5:45 left in regulation to force overtime.

Hellberg earned the win for Texas, stopping all 18 shots he faced in relief during the third period and both overtimes. Cossa took the loss for Grand Rapids, turning aside 44 of the 49 shots he faced.

The Stars now turn their attention to the Central Division Finals, where they will face the winner of the Rockford-Milwaukee series, currently tied 2-2. Fans can stay up to date on the upcoming opponent, series schedule, and playoff ticket information by following Texas Stars social media and visiting texasstars.com. Central Division Finals tickets will be available soon at texasstars.com/tickets.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

